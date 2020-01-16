U.S. natgas futures edge up as output falls ahead of storage report













U.S. natural gas futures edged up from a five-month low on Thursday on continued declines in output as the market waited for direction from a federal report expected to show a smaller than usual storage draw last week.

That small move higher came despite forecasts for less heating demand and liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports next week than previously expected.

Analysts said utilities likely pulled 95 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended Jan. 10. That compares with a decline of 82 bcf during the same week last year and a five-year (2015-19) average reduction of about 184 bcf for the period.

If correct, the decrease for the week ended Jan. 10 would cut stockpiles to 3.053 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 5.6% above the five-year average of 2.890 tcf for this time of year.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were up 1.9 cents, or 0.9%, to $2.139 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:10 a.m. EST. On Wednesday, the contract closed at its lowest level since Aug. 12.

Traders noted gas prices have dropped about 26% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November due to milder-than-usual weather. There are also expectations inventories will remain over the five-year average as near-record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, eliminating concerns of shortages and price spikes this winter.

Gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states held at a four-week low of 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) on Wednesday, the same as Tuesday, according to Refinitiv. That compares with an average of 95.4 bcfd last week and a record high of 96.8 bcfd on Nov. 30.

Meteorologists projected the weather in the Lower 48 states would turn colder than normal from Jan. 19-22 and Jan. 27-31. The rest of the time, temperatures will be mostly at near-normal levels. That is a little warmer than Wednesday's outlook.

Data provider Refinitiv projected average demand in the Lower 48, including exports, would jump to 133.1 bcfd next week from 113.7 bcfd this week. That is lower than Refinitiv's forecast on Wednesday of 136.4 bcfd for next week due to less cold weather and lower LNG exports.

Gas flows to LNG export plants fell to a two-week low of 7.0 bcfd on Wednesday from 7.7 bcfd on Tuesday due to a decline at Cheniere Energy Inc's Sabine Pass export plant in Louisiana, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 8.2 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 8.8 bcfd on Jan. 11.

Gas flows to Sabine were on track to drop to 1.8 bcfd on Thursday, their lowest since April 2019, according to early pipeline nomination data on Refinitive that is likely to be updated later in the day. That compares with an average of 4.1 bcfd last week and an all-time high of 4.3 bcfd on Nov. 2.

Pipeline flows to Mexico, meanwhile, rose to a one-month high of 5.9 bcfd on Wednesday from 5.5 bcfd on Tuesday, according to Refinitiv data. That compares with an average of 5.3 bcfd last week and an all-time daily high of 6.2 bcfd on Sept. 18.

Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year

Jan. Jan. 3 Jan. 10 average

10(Forecast) (Actual) Jan. 10 U.S. natgas storage (bcf): -95 -44 -82 -184

Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 30-Year

Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 492 484 479 456 U.S. GFS CDDs 3 3 1 2 U.S. GFS TDDs 495 487 480 458

Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts

Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year

Week Last Year Average For

Month U.S. Supply (bcfd)

U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 95.4 94.8 94.9 88.3 75.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 7.8 6.6 7.5 9.2 9.1 U.S. LNG Imports 0.1 0.0 0.0 0.6 0.4 Total U.S. Supply 103.3 101.4 102.4 98.2 85.0

U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.2 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.1 5.3 4.9 4.9 3.8 U.S. LNG Exports 8.3 7.9 6.8 4.5 1.6 U.S. Commercial 15.2 14.4 19.9 17.1 16.9 U.S. Residential 25.1 23.6 34.1 29.1 29.6 U.S. Power Plant 27.9 27.7 30.2 26.7 24.2 U.S. Industrial 24.7 24.4 26.2 24.9 24.3 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 4.7 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.6 3.1 2.6 2.7 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 100.5 97.6 118.3 105.2 102.5 Total U.S. Demand 117.0 113.7 133.1 117.5 110.3

SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.01 2.15 Transco Z6 New York 2.16 2.04 PG&E Citygate 3.13 3.15 Dominion South 1.78 1.84 Chicago Citygate 1.97 2.05 Algonquin Citygate 5.04 2.39 SoCal Citygate 4.46 4.70 Waha Hub 0.51 0.72

SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 36.00 28.75 PJM West 24.75 22.50 Ercot North 19.00 19.75 Mid C 30.13 35.00 Palo Verde 25.75 32.25 SP-15 37.50 42.50

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Nick Zieminski)