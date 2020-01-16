U.S. natural gas stocks seen down 95 bcf in week to Jan. 10













U.S. utilities likely pulled a smaller-than-usual 95 billion cubic feet of natural gas from storage last week as warmer-than-usual weather cut heating demand and production remained close to record levels, according to a Reuters poll on Wednesday.

That compares with a decrease of 82 bcf during the same week a year ago, and a five-year (2015-2019) average withdrawal of 184 bcf for the period.

Utilities pulled 44 bcf of gas from storage during the prior week ended Jan. 3

If estimates are on target, the decrease during the week ended Jan. 10 would reduce stockpiles to 3.053 trillion cubic feet (tcf), 5.6% above the five-year average and 20% above the same week a year ago.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration will release its weekly storage report at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT) on Thursday.

Gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states averaged a near record 95.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) last week.

The weather, meanwhile, was substantially warmer than normal last week with just 159 heating degree days (HDDs) compared with a 30-year average of 202 HDDs for the period.

HDDs measure the number of degrees a day's average temperature is below 65 degrees Fahrenheit (18 Celsius), and are used to estimate demand to heat homes and businesses.

Reuters polled 16 analysts, who estimated withdrawals ranging from 102 bcf to 87 bcf, with a median draw of 96 bcf.

Early estimates for the week ending Jan. 17 ranged from a decline of 106 bcf to 70 bcf, with a mean draw of 88 bcf.

That compares with a withdrawal of 152 bcf for the same week last year, and a five-year average reduction of 194 bcf.

The following is a list of the poll's participants; all figures are in billion cubic feet:

Organization Forecasts (in bcf) Ritterbusch Associates -102 IEG Vantage -100 PointLogic -100 Citi Futures -99 Price Futures Group -97 EMI DTN -96 Energy Aspects -96 Refinitiv -96 Energy Ventures Analysis -95 Macquarie Group -95 Gelber & Associates -93 Platts Analytics GWO -93 C H Guernsey -91 Tradition Energy -91 SMC Report -88 Schneider Electric -87

(Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; editing by Scott DiSavino and Marguerita Choy)