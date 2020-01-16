U.S. weekly natgas stocks off 109 BCF













The U.S. Energy Information Administration issued the following weekly estimates of U.S. working gas in underground storage.

In billion cubic feet except where noted:

Stocks (BCF) Year ago 5-Year average Region 01/10/2020 01/03/2020 net change implied (Bcf) % change (Bcf) % change

flow East 716 756 -40 -40 624 14.7 677 5.8 Midwest 851 885 -34 -34 734 15.9 796 6.9 Mountain 161 166 -5 -5 128 25.8 159 1.3 Pacific 235 244 -9 -9 197 19.3 256 -8.2 South Central 1,076 1,097 -21 -21 862 24.8 1,002 7.4 Salt 320 323 -3 -3 303 5.6 297 7.7 Nonsalt 756 774 -18 -18 558 35.5 705 7.2 Total 3,039 3,148 -109 -109 2,545 19.4 2,890 5.2

Traders surveyed by Reuters before the report was released had expected U.S. weekly natural gas stocks would be down 95 bcf in the latest week.

The EIA survey sample measures the relative volume of the respondent population compared with the total for all underground storage units. The sample coverage may vary if companies fail to report or the sample population changes.It is calculated as the sum of the volume for reporting respondents in the current week divided by the volume for all underground storage units.

