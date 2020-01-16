What to Watch in the Day Ahead – Friday, January 17













The Labor Department is expected to report data on job openings and labor turnover (JOLTS), and it is likely to have dipped to 7.233 million from 7.267 million in the previous month. (1000/1500) Building permits data for December is scheduled to be released, it is likely to drop to 1.468 million units from 1.474 million units in the previous month. Separately, the housing starts number is likely to increase to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.375 million units in December from 1.365 million units in the previous month. (0830/1330) Manufacturing output is likely to have fallen 0.2% in December after rising 1.1% in the previous month (0915/1415).

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker is expected to speak on the economic outlook before the New Jersey Bankers Association Economic Leadership Forum (0900/1400) and Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair Randal Quarles is likely to speak about bank supervision at the American Bar Association Banking Law Committee Annual Meeting in Washington (1245/1745).

Schlumberger NV is expected to report a small improvement in fourth-quarter profit as changes made by new Chief Executive Officer Olivier Le Peuch begin to pay off. However, revenue is expected to be slightly lower due to a continuing lack of demand from North American producers. Investors will also look out for more details on the company's plans to exit unprofitable units, focus on returns and any comments on the tensions in the Middle East.

