Williams Industrial Services Group Awarded Project Controls Contract in Canada













ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (“Williams” or “the Company”) (OTCQX: WLMS), a construction and maintenance services company, today announced that its subsidiary, WISG Canada, Ltd. (“Williams Canada”), was awarded a one-year, C$40 million contract to manage project controls for Bruce Power in Ontario, Canada. The project is included in 2019 total backlog.

Williams Canada will provide turnkey project controls services to Bruce Power, ensuring accurate internal reporting for Bruce Power’s most important programs and projects, including approximately C$13 billion in capital investments for the refurbishments and upgrades to extend the life of six nuclear reactors. Bruce Power’s Life-Extension Program, which started in 2016, will enable the electricity supplier to operate safely through 2064, while creating 22,000 direct and indirect jobs annually. In addition, Bruce Power’s Major Component Replacement project will begin with Unit 6 in early 2020.

Kelly Powers, President – Power for Williams, commented, “ This contract award is validation of our leadership in the nuclear construction and project services industry. We are able to leverage the strength of our brand, skills and experience that we have developed over 50-years in the nuclear industry in the U.S. and now create a growing presence in Canada as well. Establishing our business in Ontario with new utility customers achieves a key goal in our strategic plan to grow and diversify Williams.”

Bruce Power produces 30 percent of Ontario’s electricity at 30 percent less than the average cost to generate residential power. In 2018, the Company formed Williams Canada, a wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, and opened a local office to support its customers in Ontario, Canada.

