Asia Fuel Oil-VLSFO crack extends losses to near 1-1/2-month low













Asia's front-month crack for 0.5% very low-sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) fell for the fourth straight session on Friday to its lowest since Dec. 6, widening the gap from record highs touched earlier in the month.

The jump in VLSFO prices earlier in January dampened spot demand for the fuel, trade sources said.

The front-month VLSFO crack dropped to $21.07 per barrel above Brent crude, compared with $23.92 a barrel in the previous session and down by $5.20 a barrel from the start of the week, Refinitiv data showed.

The front-month crack touched a record high of $29.35 a barrel on Jan. 3, according to Refinitiv data.

Meanwhile, official data showed residual fuel inventories fell in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) and Fujairah bunkering and storage hubs, while those in Singapore rose.

INVENTORIES

– Fuel oil stocks in the ARA refining and storage slipped 2% to a two-week low of 1.184 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

– Compared with last year, the ARA fuel oil inventories were 17% lower but were slightly above the five-year seasonal average of 1.079 million tonnes.

– The ARA fuel oil imports in the week ended Thursday originated from Denmark, Poland, Russia and Sweden, while exports were heading to the Mediterranean, Singapore and West Africa, according to the data.

– Singapore fuel oil inventories climbed to 22.733 million barrels, or 3.58 million tonnes, in the week to Jan. 15, their highest in almost seven months.

– In Fujairah, inventories fell 8% from the previous week to 10.265 million barrels, or 1.617 million tonnes, in the week to Jan. 13.

U.S. GOBBLES UP RUSSIAN HSFO

– U.S. refiners are scooping up cheap high-sulphur fuel oil for processing from Russia and the Baltic states as they take advantage of new shipping rules that have cut demand for the dirtier marine fuel, according to oil traders and shipping data.

– U.S. refiners Valero Corp, Chevron Corp and Phillips 66 have been buying HSFO, traders said, taking advantage of their complex operations to turn HSFO blended with crude oils into products like diesel, gasoil and gasoline.

– This month, 2.2 million tonnes of fuel oil, largely from Russia and the Baltic states, will arrive in the United States, the highest in at least three years, according to oil analytics firm Vortexa Ltd. Two-thirds of the total is Russian in origin, the firm's data showed.

IEA ESTIMATES

– Global supplies of marine fuel compliant with new environmental rules are increasing fast as concerns over quality remain marginal, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday.

– Despite initial concerns late last year about availability of very low-sulphur fuel oil, the preferred compliant marine fuel, supplies at key hubs now seem adequate, the global energy watchdog said in its monthly report.

– Around 7 to 8 million tonnes of VLSFO is estimated to be stored in tankers floating off Singapore, according to the report.

– However, trade sources said the figure was lower than this at about 4 to 5 million tonnes of VLSFO, with the components currently stored in floating storage around Singapore after several months of rising demand drew on stocks of the fuel from its peak of about 8 million tonnes in the second half of 2019.

WINDOW TRADES

– One high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) cargo trade was reported totalling 20,000 tonnes of 180-cst HSFO.

– No VLSFO trades were reported.

Close Cargo – 0.5% VLSFO 561.69 -11.03 -1.93 572.72 Diff – 0.5% VLSFO 19.69 0.60 3.14 19.09 Cargo – 180cst 326.93 3.50 1.08 323.43 Diff – 180cst 11.43 1.33 13.17 10.10 Cargo – 380cst 312.76 3.43 1.11 309.33 Diff – 380cst 9.66 0.46 5.00 9.20 Bunker (Ex-wharf)- 380cst 345.00 5.00 1.47 340.00 Bunker (Ex-wharf) Premium 32.24 1.57 5.12 30.67

