Canadian E&Ps: Condensate heavy firms to benefit from strong demand – CS













** Credit Suisse expects significantly stronger sequential earnings from Canadian mid-cap oil and gas producers and material improvement in their free cash flow (FCF), driven by higher commodity prices

** Says Seven Generations Energy Ltd looks best positioned within its coverage in terms of FCF generation

** Sees near-term fundamentals as constructive for all condensate heavy firms

** Brokerage says stronger condensate market would boost earnings of VII, Nuvista Energy Ltd , and Paramount Resources

** With rail over curtailment allowed, brokerage expects ~200 mln barrels/day of incremental Western Canada Select crude barrels to come online by end-2020, which would increase condensate demand in Alberta – CS

** Says Baytex Energy has one of the highest liquids yield in its mid-cap coverage and this is a major advantage over its peers

