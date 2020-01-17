CGX Energy Announces Stock Option Grant

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ – CGX Energy Inc. (“CGX Energy” or the “Company“), announces the granting of incentive stock options to purchase 1,510,000 common shares of the Company (the “Options“), subject to regulatory approval. The Options were granted on January 17, 2020 pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are exercisable at a price of $0.71 per share, and are set to expire on January 17, 2025. The Options vest as follows: (a) one-third of the Options vest immediately; (b) one-third of the Options vest on the six month anniversary of when the Options were granted; and (c) and the remaining one-third of the Options vest on the first anniversary of when the Options were granted, subject to a vesting acceleration clause under certain events.

About CGX Energy

CGX Energy is a Canadian-based oil and gas exploration company focused on the exploration of oil in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

