** Shares of Cheniere Energy Inc fall ~1% to $65.44

** Reuters reports China Petroleum & Chemical Corp known as Sinopec is planning to review terms of a potential $16 billion supply deal with LNG

** Sinopec and Cheniere were expected to sign a 20-year deal after a trade truce was reached between Beijing and Washington

** Both companies have declined to comment on the news

** LNG stock rose ~3.2% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)