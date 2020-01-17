Correction: Fitch Affirms Nabors’ IDR at ‘BB-‘; Assigns ‘BB-‘/’RR4’ Ratings to Proposed Notes













This is a correction of a press release published on Jan. 6, 2020. It amends the ratings table below to reflect that the newly rated 'BB-'senior unsecured notes are issued under Nabors Industries, Ltd.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating for Nabors Industries, Ltd. and Nabors Industries, Inc. (collectively, Nabors) at 'BB-'. Fitch has assigned a rating of 'BB-'/'RR4' to proposed offering of senior unsecured guaranteed notes. The rating on the senior unsecured priority guaranteed revolving credit facility due 2023 is affirmed at 'BB'/'RR2'. Fitch has downgraded the rating on the senior unsecured revolving credit facility due 2020 and the senior unsecured notes to 'B+'/'RR5' from 'BB-'/'RR4' to reflect the subordination to the proposed note issuance. The Rating Outlook is Stable.

Nabors Industries, Inc.'s ratings reflect the company's favorable asset quality characteristics, a global footprint that provides for exposure to the international market with longer-term contracts, and a positive FCF profile projected over the next few years, which is expected to be used for debt reduction. This is offset by an uneven recovery in the U.S. and international drilling rig markets, reduced funding commitments, the need to address a looming maturity wall and credit metrics that are weak for the current rating level. Fitch recognizes that Nabors has taken positive steps to improve its credit profile and enhance liquidity, including extending its revolver, repurchasing debt, reducing capex spending and significantly cutting its dividend. However, current industry conditions are not expected to materially improve and capital market support is uncertain.

The Stable Rating Outlook reflects the extension of debt maturities by the proposed financing along with recent debt reduction efforts. This is offset by continuing challenges for oilfield service companies as EP companies reduce capex and push for more operational efficiencies. In addition, while the proposed transaction addresses near-term refinancing risk, the capital structure becomes more complex, thereby potentially limiting future financing options. Fitch is also concerned that the impact on the planned reduction in capex will have on maintaining and upgrading its fleet. Lower than expected FCF in 2020, a reduction in liquidity capacity, or the inability to close on the proposed transaction could result in a negative rating action.

Key Rating Drivers

Proposed Financing Transaction: Nabors is announcing a tender for up to $800 million of its 5.00% notes due 2020, 4.625% notes due 2021, 5.50% notes due 2023 and 5.10% notes due 2023. The offer will give priority to the 5.50% 2023 notes followed by the 4.625% 2021 notes and the 5.00% 2020 notes, with no more than $50 million tendered each for the 5.00% 2020 notes and 5.10% 2023 notes. The tender will be funded through the proposed offering of $800 million in senior guaranteed notes due 2026 and 2028. These notes will be senior to the existing senior unsecured notes through the upstream subsidiary guarantee, but subordinated to the guaranteed revolving credit facility.

Looming Maturity Wall: Nabors has significant maturities coming up, including $282 million in 2020, $635 million in 2021 and over $839 million in 2023. Management has been chipping away at the maturity wall by applying free cash to open market bond repurchases. In addition, Nabors has taken other steps to enhance FCF such as reducing capex, cutting its dividend. Fitch believes the proposed financing transaction will materially relieve the pressure of refinancing the debt maturity wall.

U.S. Activity Has Weakened: Nabors' U.S. Lower 48 rig count steadily increased to an average of 115 for second-quarter 2019 from a bottom of 44 in second-quarter 2016, but Fitch estimates that it has since weakened to slightly over 100 for fourth quarter 2019. In addition to lower commodity prices, EP companies are becoming more cost conscious and efficient, which is leading to a structural change in the drilling industry as fewer rigs are in demand. Nevertheless, super-spec rigs, which include ancillary technological offerings and other value-added services, continue to have high utilization within the industry, and Nabors' U.S. fleet has some of the best U.S. pad-capable rigs providing for relatively resilient utilization and day rates. Nevertheless, Fitch believes the expected continued reduction in EP capex will likely lead to lower rig utilization and day rates in 2020.

International Segment Provides Stability: Nabors' international drilling segment exhibited resilient through-the-cycle results consistent with the average international rig count. Rig counts are less sensitive to commodity price changes due to longer contract terms and a customer base of generally large public and sovereign oil companies. This segment acts as a favorable hedge to the more volatile U.S. rig count. International margins are slightly higher than U.S. margins, and the longer term of the contracts provide for more clarity on future utilization.

The company's international rig count has remained steady over the past several years, although gross margins have declined from a combination of sales of higher margin jack-ups, the expiration of a couple of high margin rigs, reactivation costs and operational challenges in Latin America. Fitch anticipates moderate growth over the forecasted period. A portion of this growth will come from leasing rigs to a 50/50 joint venture (JV) with the Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco), as well as new contracts in Mexico and Kuwait. Challenges remain in Colombia, where eight rigs are up for re-contracting in 2020, and in Venezuela, where three rig contracts end by early 2021 and could be affected by sanctions.

Improving Ancillary Services Profitability: Investments in the Drilling Solutions and Rig Technologies segments are beginning to bear fruit. These segments allow Nabors to develop a portfolio of value-added services and enhance its advanced drilling technology. EBITDA has modestly increased despite the challenging conditions in the drilling sector, and Fitch Drilling Solutions has generated EBITDA $90 million for LTM ended third-quarter 2019 from $69 million in 2018.

Improving FCF: Fitch anticipates Nabors will be FCF positive in 2019-2021 based on the strong utilization of its super-spec rigs and lower capex guidance. The company plans to reduce capex to $400 million in 2019 from $500 million in 2018, which Fitch estimates will result in FCF of approximately $164 million. The agency forecasts FCF slightly under $270 million in 2020 and slightly under $300 million in 2021. Fitch estimates the company will remain FCF positive over the forecast period, although this is coming at the expense of material reductions in capex relative to historical spending. Further debt reduction from FCF will need to weighed against spending required to maintain and upgrade its fleet.

Derivation Summary

Nabors is one of the largest global onshore rig operators with significant U.S. and international footprints. The company is the third-largest U.S. onshore rig operator, on a working-rig basis, with Fitch estimating a 12% market share as of third-quarter 2019. Helmerich Payne, Inc. and Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. have greater U.S. onshore market shares at approximately 22% and 15%, respectively, but do not have significant international operations. Precision Drilling Corporation (B+/Stable) has a smaller U.S. footprint than Nabors but has a roughly 25% market share of the seasonally cyclical Canadian market.

Nabors' international onshore rig fleet provided it with a favorable counterbalance to the more volatile U.S. rig count and cash flow profile through the cycle. Fitch believes this international first-mover and scale advantage, along with a relatively better financial position compared with international peer KCA Deutag Drilling Limited, will benefit the company over the medium to long term. This was evident by the recent JV with Saudi Aramco.

Fitch considers asset quality to be high for Nabors, as the 'SmartRig' is among the best U.S. pad-capable rigs. This feature should help rigs maintain relatively resilient usage and day rates through the cycle. The company, however, is in a relatively weaker financial position than certain large U.S. onshore rig peers. This was evident from recent liquidity enhancement actions, which may lead the company to becoming capital-constrained and placing it at a competitive disadvantage as the U.S rig replacement and pad-optimal customer adoption cycle continues.

Key Assumptions

Fitch's Key Assumptions Within the Rating Case for the Issuer

–A West Texas Intermediate (WTI) oil price of $57.50/bbl in 2019 and 2020 and a $55.00/bbl long-term price;

–A Henry Hub gas price of $2.50/mcf in 2019 and in the long term;

–A U.S. lower 48 working rig count that grows to 109 in 2019 from 107 in 2018, and then levels thereafter;

–An international working rig count that declines to 89 in 2019 from 93 in 2018, and then grows modestly thereafter;

–A Canadian working rig count that declines to 11 in 2019 from 2018 levels of 17;

–Drilling Solutions EBITDA increases to $87 million in 2019 from $69 million in 2018 and remains flat thereafter;

–Capex of approximately $400 million in 2019 declining to the $325 million to $375 million range in 2020 and 2021;

–The Saudi Aramco JV has no material cash flow effect over the next few years;

–U.S. average corporate rig margins per day increase in 2019 to $1,242 from $1,083 but declines in 2020;

–International average corporate rig margins per day decrease to $1,326 in 2019 from $1,469 in 2018;

–The quarterly dividend remains $0.01/share with no additional shareholder actions contemplated in the near term.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action

– Mid-cycle debt/EBITDA of below 3.0x on a sustained basis;

– Lease-adjusted FFO-gross leverage less than 4.0x;

– A demonstrated ability to address the upcoming maturity wall without reducing overall liquidity.

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action

– Failure to manage FCF, reducing liquidity capacity and increasing gross debt levels;

– Increasing refinancing risk impeding the ability to address the maturity wall;

– Structural deterioration in rig fundamentals resulting in weaker than expected financial flexibility;

– Mid-cycle debt/EBITDA above 4.0x on a sustained basis;

– Mid-cycle lease-adjusted FFO-gross leverage greater than 5.0x.

Fitch has lowered the leverage thresholds given weaker industry conditions and uncertainty in the capital markets for oilfield service issuers. Fitch may tighten the leverage thresholds further over time if the FCF profile changes in an adverse way.

Liquidity and Debt Structure

Near-Term Liquidity Sufficient: Nabors had $397 million of cash and short-term investments as of Sept. 30, 2019, including $273 million held in the SANAD JV in which Nabors did not have direct access to the cash. The company has two credit facilities: An unsecured 2012 $666.25 million unsecured credit facility that matures July 14, 2020 and a $1.014 billion 2018 revolving credit facility that matures Oct. 11, 2023, or, July 19, 2022 if any of the 5.5% senior notes due in January 2023 are outstanding as of that date. There was $455 million outstanding on the 2012 revolver and none outstanding on the 2018 revolver. The 2018 revolver is guaranteed by Nabors subsidiaries; however, the 2012 revolver does not have a similar guarantee.

Fitch estimates liquidity pro forma for the proposed financing is $682 million, which excludes the 2012 revolver that matures in 2020, with the amount outstanding on that revolver moving to the 2018 revolver.

December 2019 Credit Amendment: On Dec. 13, 2019, Nabors amended its 2018 revolving credit facility that included reducing the commitment from $1.27 billion to $1.014 billion, changing the financial maintenance covenant to net debt/EBITDA requirement of no greater than 5.5x, reducing the general lien basket, and allowing the ability to repay up to $150 million of the 2025 notes, among other changes.

Impending Maturity Wall: The company has a significant amount of debt maturing over the next few years with $282 million due in 2020 (excluding the $455 million on the 2020 credit facility that is expected to be refinanced on the 2023 facility), $635 million due in 2021 and $839 million due in 2023. The proposed refinancing should allow the company to greatly reduce this risk. Under the 2018 credit agreement, Nabors has the ability to refinance the 2020 and 2021 notes with proceeds from the revolving credit facility. However, the use of the revolver for the later-dated notes is restricted up to the $150 million basket for the 2025 notes, as the company will be reliant on FCF, new unsecured notes or equity. Additional first-lien capacity is restricted to $150 million.

ESG Considerations

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) credit relevance is a score of '3' – ESG issues are credit neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.

For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit

Nabors Industries, Ltd.; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BB-; RO:Sta

—-senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; New Rating; BB-

Nabors Industries, Inc.; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Affirmed; BB-; RO:Sta

—-senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Affirmed; BB

—-senior unsecured; Long Term Rating; Downgrade; B+

