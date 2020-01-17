Dollar might sink, not swim, despite great U.S. data













The dollar gained on Thursday after multiple data releases painted a positive U.S. economic picture, reversing weakness following the preliminary deal between the United States and China to de-escalate their trade war . That once again gives the USD index, which tracks the dollar against a basket of six currencies, a chance to break above the key 97.620 Fibo, a 38.2% retrace of the 99.667 to 96.355 (October to December) drop. However, if dollar longs fail at the end of this week to close above the 97.620 Fibo, that will probably signal a weakening of the dollar next week. Dollar longs would then have to look to the Federal Reserve to rescue them on Jan. 29 . FX traders should watch the euro, by far the biggest component of the USD index, closely. EUR/USD's recovery could be coming to an end after Thursday's failure to close above the 1.1163 Fibo, a 50% retrace of the 1.1240 to 1.1086 (December to January) EBS drop.