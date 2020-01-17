EFI Online Marketplace Sells Over 83,000 LED Light Bulbs within 30 Days for Utility Client

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — EFI is a leading technology company focused on helping utilities implement energy efficiency programs and lower the future demands on the power grid. In November 2019, EFI and utility client held a collaborative lighting promotion driving targeted traffic to the EFI Online Marketplace, where the partners offered an instant rebate of $3.00 per energy efficient lighting measure. EFI transacted all orders and shipped all product directly from their distribution center in client-branded taped boxes.

EFI’s client marketplace averaged a 17% conversion rate, a 157% increase from standard ecommerce sites, and the collaboratively developed marketing drove 62,000 customers to the site, where the store moved an additional 10,000+ energy efficient products on top of the 83,000 LEDs.

Mark Willingham, Senior Vice President of EFI said, “Customers’ expectations have been set by other world class ecommerce sites. EFI’s Marketplace has been designed to provide that same word class experience.” He continued, “We’ve worked closely with our utility customers to identify the features of a marketplace that can deliver the kind of experience customers expect while also providing some unique capabilities that utilities require.“

About EFI

Energy Federation, Inc. (EFI), the industry leader in delivering energy efficiency solutions, is changing the way people save energy and how utilities engage with their customers. EFI leads the market of utility-branded instant rebate programs for utilities like Duke Energy, National Grid, SoCalGas and Xcel Energy. EFI’s innovative incentive and product all-in-one solutions help utilities meet their customer’s needs – at the speed of life. To learn more about how EFI can help, visit www.efi.org.

