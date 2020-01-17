Fitch Downgrades Unit Corporation to ‘CC’; Rating Watch Maintained













Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Unit Corporation (Unit; NYSE: UNT) to 'CC' from 'CCC+', the senior secured revolver to 'CCC+'/'RR1' from 'B+'/'RR1' and the senior subordinated notes to 'CC'/'RR4' from 'CCC+'/'RR4'. Fitch maintained the Rating Watch Negative on the IDR and instrument ratings.

Fitch's downgrade and watch reflect the company's heightened refinancing and liquidity risks associated with pro-longed operational deterioration since its bond exchange announcement. On Jan. 13, 2020, Unit announced its extension of the expiration date of its proposed debt exchange offer, which now expires on Jan. 31, 2020. Since the announcement of the exchange, Unit extended the early tender date twice and has extended the expiration date for a second time, signaling execution uncertainty.

Fitch believes the 'CC' rating adequately reflects Unit's business and financial risks regarding the proposed bond exchange. Successful execution of the exchange would be classified as a Distressed Debt Exchange (DDE) and would result in a downgrade to 'RD' to record the event of default. Conversely, an unsuccessful execution would likely result in an event of default in the near-term. Fitch has identified three potential technical events of default in 2020, according to the credit agreement, which, without waiver, would accelerate an event of default on the subordinated bonds due in 2021. Fitch notes that both scenarios would likely result in further ratings downgrades.

Key Rating Drivers

Distressed Debt Exchange Proposed: Fitch believes that if the company reaches an agreement with bondholders on the proposed debt exchange as detailed in the amended S-4, subject to final terms, that it would be considered a DDE. If executed, the proposed exchange would result in a material reduction in terms, and Fitch believes the exchange is a method to avoid bankruptcy given the company's heightened liquidity and refinancing risks. Upon execution of the DDE, Fitch would downgrade the IDR to 'RD' to record the default event. Once sufficient information is available, Fitch would assess the post-execution liquidity profile, capital structure and operating trends to assign the appropriate IDR.

Three Potential Trigger Dates: Fitch estimates that unsuccessful execution of the DDE, without an alternative solution, could result in three technical events of default under the credit agreement. The first trigger date is 'going concern' language in Unit's 2019 10-K. The second trigger date is May 15, 2020, when Unit's subordinated bonds due 2021 become current and Fitch believes Unit will be out of compliance with its current ratio, which was 1.59x (covenant minimum of 1.0x) as of Sept. 30, 2019. The third trigger date is Nov. 16, 2020 when the revolver maturity springs forward to that date upon unsuccessful refinancing of 100% of the 2021 notes.

It is possible the banking group may waive the technical events of default in the near term to support positive FCF generation and revolver debt repayment. An event of default under the credit agreement, without waivers, would accelerate a default on the bonds.

Limited Optionality: Unit has limited options to support the refinancing of the 2021 notes, including the currently proposed DDE – Fitch believes Unit is unlikely to sell or securitize upstream assets or the drilling rig business. Unit's natural gas assets exhibit weak unit economics and limit inventory at structurally lower natural gas prices. Additionally, a divestiture would potentially disrupt longer-term asset base development and future operational and financial flexibility.

No EP Drilling Activity: In August 2019, Unit announced its decision to suspend all oil and gas exploration and development due to the company's outlook for commodity prices. As of Jan. 15, 2019, Unit had not resumed its drilling program. Under base case assumptions, Fitch is forecasting minimal EP capex and substantial, double digit production declines for YE 2020.

Derivation Summary

Unit Corporation's unique asset profile means it has no direct publicly rated peers. In terms of the upstream business, as of third-quarter 2019 (3Q19), Unit's production profile, 47.8 mboepd (49% liquids) is smaller than Ultra Petroleum Corp (CCC; 109 mboepd [4% liquids]) and American Energy – Permian Basin's (CCC+) forecast YE19 production of 53.5 mboepd. Fitch expects Ultra's production profile to decline over the next three years and American Energy's production profile to decline after 2020 as both companies prioritize FCF generation. Given the company's higher liquids content, compared with Ultra, Unit's unhedged netbacks of $8.8/boe (48% margin) were better than Ultra's at $4.6/boe (33% margin).

In terms of leverage profile, Unit's forecast YE 19 leverage metrics (debt/flowing barrel of $16,195/bbl and debt/EBITDA of 2.4x) are slightly better than peers, except for Magnolia.

Unit has added diversification with its other two businesses although both segments are relatively small. The company has fewer top-tier drilling rigs (57 total rigs; 13 BOSS rigs) than pure drilling companies Nabors Industries (BB-/Stable) and Precision Drilling (B+/Stable). The midstream business is conducted through a 50/50 JV and has 22 active gathering systems, 12 gas processing plants, three natural gas treatment plants for approximately 323 mmcfpd total processing capacity and about 1,500 miles of pipe.

Key Assumptions

Fitch's Key Assumptions Within the Rating Case for the Issuer

– WTI oil price of $56.83/bbl in 2019, $57.50/bbl in 2020 and $55.00/bbl in the long-term;

– Henry Hub natural gas prices of $2.61/mcf in 2019 and $2.50/mcf in 2020 and the long-term;

– Double Digit production declines in 2020;

– Minimal EP drill capex;

– FCF allocated toward reducing revolver borrowings;

– BOSS rigs remain fully utilized.

Fitch's Recovery Assumptions for the Issuer

Fitch's recovery analysis for Unit Corporation used both an asset value based approach on observed transactions of like assets and a going-concern approach. The recovery analysis assumes that Unit Corp. would be considered a going-concern in bankruptcy and that the company would be reorganized rather than liquidated the following assumptions:

Going-Concern (GC) Approach

–Unit's going concern EBITDA of $185 million is in line with Fitch's 2021 alternate case forecast EBITDA, assuming strip oil natural gas prices and double digit production declines in 2020 and 2021 due to liquidity constraints and management's decision to halt its drilling program.

–Fitch assigned an EV multiple of 2.7x, a weighted average multiple of midstream, drilling and upstream segments. Fitch assigned a lower multiple for the upstream segment based on weaker unit economics and a loss of drilling inventory at structurally lower natural gas prices. Overtime, this could result in limited asset base development potential and a decline in reserve replacement. Fitch also lowered the multiple of the drilling rig business.

Liquidation Approach

The liquidation estimate reflects Fitch's view of the value of balance sheet assets that can be realized in sale or liquidation processes conducted during a bankruptcy or insolvency proceeding and distributed to creditors.

–Fitch assumed an advance rate of 50% for accounts receivables. Fitch used a lower percentage to reflect a decreasing 'order book' as demand for drilling services lowers given structurally lower prices.

–Fitch assumed a liquidation value of $90 million for the drilling rigs, or approximately $6.5 million for each drilling rig, inclusive of the 14th BOSS rig currently moving to first location.

–Fitch assumed an oil gas valuation of $250 million, which reflects the impact of lower commodity prices and a loss of drilling inventory. Fitch assigned no value to PDNP and PUD natural gas reserves.

These assumptions lead to a liquidation value of $494 million, less than the going-concern approach.

Waterfall

The recovery is based on the assumed enterprise value of $500 million. After the assumed administrative claim of 10%, there is $450 million available to creditors. The revolving credit facility is assumed to be drawn at approximately 75% to account for expected borrowing base reductions.

Fitch's recovery assumptions result in a recovery rating for the senior secured revolver within the 'RR1' range and result in a 'CCC+' rating and the senior subordinated notes recovery rating falls within the 'RR4' range and results in a 'CC' rating.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action

– Successful refinancing of the 2021 notes and extended revolver access, without the use of a distressed debt exchange.

Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action

– Successful execution of the proposed distressed debt exchange;

– A default or default-like process begins;

– A formal payment standstill period.

Liquidity and Debt Structure

Limited Liquidity: As of 3Q19, Unit had $1 million in cash on hand and $141 million of availability under the revolver credit facility. Expected positive FCF helps support near-term revolver repayment, but longer-term liquidity may be challenged. Fitch expects the borrowing base to be further revised downward from $275 million given structurally lower natural gas prices and halted EP drilling activity.

ESG Considerations

Unless otherwise disclosed in this section, the highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of 3. ESG issues are credit neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity.

For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit

Unit Corporation; Long Term Issuer Default Rating; Downgrade; CC; RW: Neg

—-subordinated; Long Term Rating; Downgrade; CC; RW: Neg

—-senior secured; Long Term Rating; Downgrade; CCC+; RW: Neg

