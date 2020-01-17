Holiday schedule for major U.S. economic, other data













The Martin Luther King Day federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 20 will affect the release schedule of some U.S. economic, energy and commodities data from Washington during the week of Jan. 19.

Following is a list of major economic indicators and other reports and data to be released during the week. Times in EST/GMT.

Monday, January 20

Martin Luther King Day holiday. Federal government offices, IMF, Federal Reserve, stock and bond markets closed.

Tuesday, January 21

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains, oilseeds, 1100/1600. Note: delayed from Monday due to holiday.

Treasury Department announces weekly sale of 4- and 8-week bills, 1100/1600

Treasury Department holds weekly sale of 3- and 6-month bills, 1130/1630. Note: delayed from Monday due to holiday.

Wednesday, January 22

USDA issues weekly world rice price, 0700/1200

Federal Housing Finance Agency issues U.S. House Price Index for November, 0900/1400

National Association of Realtors issues Existing Home Sales for December, 1000/1500

Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads, no set time

USDA issues monthly Cold Storage, 1500/2000

American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report, 1630/2130. Note: delayed from Tuesday due to holiday.

Thursday, January 23

Labor Department issues weekly Jobless Claims, 0830/1330

Conference Board issues U.S. Leading Economic Indicators for December, 1000/1500

Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates, 1000/1500

Energy Information Administration (EIA) issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks, 1030/1530. Note: schedule unaffected by holiday

Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data, 1100/1600. NOTE: Delay from Wednesday, time change due to holiday

Treasury Department's weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings; announces sales of 52-week bills, 2-year floating rate notes; 2-, 5- and 7-year notes, 1100/1600

Treasury Department holds weekly sale of 4- and 8-week bills, 1130/1630

Treasury Department sells 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, 1300/1800

USDA issues weekly world cotton price, 1600/2100

Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet, 1630/2130

Friday, January 24

USDA releases weekly Export Sales, 0830/1330. NOTE: Delayed from Thursday due to holiday

USDA issues monthly Cattle on Feed, 1500/2000

