Holiday schedule for major U.S. economic, other data

The Martin Luther King Day federal holiday on Monday, Jan. 20 will affect the release schedule of some U.S. economic, energy and commodities data from Washington during the week of Jan. 19. Following is a list of major economic indicators and other reports and data to be released during the week. Times in EST/GMT. Monday, January 20 Martin Luther King Day holiday. Federal government offices, IMF, Federal Reserve, stock and bond markets closed. Tuesday, January 21 U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) releases weekly U.S. export inspections for grains, oilseeds, 1100/1600. Note: delayed from Monday due to holiday. Treasury Department announces weekly sale of 4- and 8-week bills, 1100/1600 Treasury Department holds weekly sale of 3- and 6-month bills, 1130/1630. Note: delayed from Monday due to holiday. Wednesday, January 22 USDA issues weekly world rice price, 0700/1200 Federal Housing Finance Agency issues U.S. House Price Index for November, 0900/1400 National Association of Realtors issues Existing Home Sales for December, 1000/1500 Association of American Railroads issues Weekly Traffic of Major Railroads, no set time USDA issues monthly Cold Storage, 1500/2000 American Petroleum Institute issues weekly national petroleum report, 1630/2130. Note: delayed from Tuesday due to holiday. Thursday, January 23 Labor Department issues weekly Jobless Claims, 0830/1330 Conference Board issues U.S. Leading Economic Indicators for December, 1000/1500 Freddie Mac issues weekly U.S. mortgage rates, 1000/1500 Energy Information Administration (EIA) issues weekly U.S. underground natural gas stocks, 1030/1530. Note: schedule unaffected by holiday Energy Information Administration issues weekly petroleum stocks and output data, 1100/1600. NOTE: Delay from Wednesday, time change due to holiday Treasury Department's weekly announcement of 3- and 6-month bill sale offerings; announces sales of 52-week bills, 2-year floating rate notes; 2-, 5- and 7-year notes, 1100/1600 Treasury Department holds weekly sale of 4- and 8-week bills, 1130/1630 Treasury Department sells 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, 1300/1800 USDA issues weekly world cotton price, 1600/2100 Federal Reserve weekly balance sheet, 1630/2130 Friday, January 24 USDA releases weekly Export Sales, 0830/1330. NOTE: Delayed from Thursday due to holiday USDA issues monthly Cattle on Feed, 1500/2000 (Washington newsroom, 202 898 8310)