Holiday schedule for U.S. energy data













Here is the schedule for the release of U.S. petroleum, oil and natural gas supply and inventory reports for the week of Jan. 19.

Federal government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 in observance of the Martin Luther King holiday.

AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE – OIL

API's weekly petroleum stocks report will be delayed to Wednesday, Jan. 22 at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). The report is normally released on Tuesday.

ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION – NATURAL GAS

EIA's weekly natural gas stocks report will released as usual on Thursday, Jan. 23 at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

ENERGY INFORMATION ADMINISTRATION – OIL

EIA's weekly report of crude oil, distillate and gasoline stocks will be delayed to Thursday, Jan. 23 at 11 a.m. EST (1600 GMT). The report is normally released on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EST (1530 GMT).

NOTES:

API delays its Weekly Statistical Bulletin when a federal holiday falls on a Monday or Tuesday. Holidays later in the week do not affect the schedule.

EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report schedule is posted at

EIA's Natural Gas Storage Report schedule is posted at

