Refiners: RBC trims earnings estimates ahead of results













** RBC Capital Markets lowers its Q4 EPS estimates by 26% on average for refiners

** Sees its EPS estimates for Valero Energy Corp and Par Pacific Holdings Inc to be roughly in line with consensus, and estimates for other refiners to miss

** Raises PT of VLO to $102 from $99

** Says with IMO 2020 in place, the impact on the high-sulfur fuel oil (HSFO) market looks consistent with consensus expectations

** Brokerage thinks an underappreciated component of IMO 2020 is the negative impact it could have on pricing for asphalt and coke

** Cuts PTs of following refiners:

Company Name Price Target (PT)change Hollyfrontier Corp to $59 from $64, Marathon Petroleum Corp to $67 from $69 PBF Energy to $31 from $32 Phillips 66 to $109 from $120 Delek US Holdings Inc to $34 from $40

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)