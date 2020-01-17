Replay-Dollar, cheap ZAR, NZD growth, GBP seatbelts, U.s. trade

* Dollar might sink, not swim, despite great U.S. data * ZAR looking cheap despite risks and hurdles * December highs in sight if Kiwi plays the growth card * FX traders should expect big demand for China's yuan * GBP traders should keep seatbelts on into Jan 30 BoE * EUR/USD traders mustn't forget the trend is their friend * EUR/USD outlook bleak as option vols extend record lows * EU-U.S. trade rancour might shake and stir EUR/USD * Surprisingly, GBP downside is probably limited * FX options wrap-FX Outlook bleak; don't bet against GBP