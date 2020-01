** Shares of U.S. oilfield services company rise 2.4% to $39.70 premarket

** SLB posts Q4 adjusted EPS of 39 cents vs analysts' estimate of 37 cents

** Q4 revenue $8.23 bln vs est $8.15 bln – IBES Refinitiv

** Q4 international revenue rises 8.3% to $5.72 bln

** SLB shares rose 11.4% in 2019

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)