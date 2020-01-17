Schneider Electric Announces Master-level EcoXpert™ Partners in Critical Power for 2020

Partners demonstrate leadership in implementing innovative power management solutions

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 17, 2020 /CNW/ – Schneider Electric the leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, today announced a group of EcoXpert™ partners to achieve Master Level status in Critical Power for 2020. These companies represent the most innovative Schneider Electric partners who leverage the latest in IoT-enabled technology to deliver improved power availability, safety and operational efficiency to their customers.

The award-winning EcoXpert Partner Program is a worldwide network of Schneider Electric trained and certified partners who specialize in power management, building optimization and energy efficiency. Its 3,800 members hail from over 70 countries and represent the world's leading system integrators, application providers and technology companies. Partners who achieve Master-level status represent the top percentile of companies that are trained and certified by Schneider Electric as leaders in their field of expertise, including Critical Power, Building Automation, Light & Room Control and Data Connectivity.

“I am extremely happy to announce our 2020 Master-level EcoXpert partners for Critical Power,” said Laurent Bataille, Executive Vice President, Digital Energy Division, Schneider Electric. “These companies took full advantage of our latest technology in 2019 and used it to raise the bar in terms of power distribution solutions, which are truly digital. These companies provide the highest level of customer service and are responding to the market need for true actionable information. We look forward to their insights, as they help us chart our path for continued success through 2020.”

The 2020 EcoXpert Master Level Partners in Critical Power are:

ABAMPERE – Argentina *

* AF Switchgear – United Kingdom*

Alianza Energetica – Mexico *

* Anord Mardix – United Kingdom*

Applied Power Technologies (APT) – USA *

* Arlisco – Indonesia *

* AZZO – Australia *

* Beijing Hezhong Huineng Polytron Technologies Inc. – China

E&I – Ireland*

EMR – Portugal *

* Energy Insight/IST – South Africa *

* Enerwatt – Brazil

Enter Power Enterprise Co (EPEC) – Taiwan *

* Faith Technologies – USA

Global Power Technologies – USA *

* Guangzhou CH Control Technology Co.,Ltd. – China *

* Hangzhou Seace Electric Co., Ltd. – China *

* Indexel Engineering – India *

* Jilin Hongsheng Control Technology Co.,ltd. – China *

* Meterlogic – USA *

* Metrum – Brazil *

* Nuti Will ( Beijing ) Technology Co., Ltd. – China *

( ) Technology Co., Ltd. – * PMI Associates – India *

* PowerPeg – Hong Kong *

* PROK Elektroanlagen – Germany *

* Quasar Systems – New Zealand *

* SAM-A Techno Solutions – Korea*

Shanghai Smart Power Equipment Co., Ltd. – China

Shanghai Yuanhui Electric Engineering Co.,Ltd. – China *

* Sollivan Smart Solutions – Colombia

Suzhou Sikuo Electric Co.,Ltd. – China

Techno Contact – Canada

Vijayshree Enterprises – India *

* Vrielmann – Germany *

*Repeat achievement

Master-level EcoXpert partners are nominated annually by Schneider Electric EcoXpert channel managers. All EcoXpert partners receive numerous benefits including professional development, continuous coaching on the latest technologies and solutions from Schneider Electric, co-branding opportunities and access to the global EcoXpert community to drive new opportunities and expand project scopes.

EcoXpert Critical Power companies are trained and certified by Schneider Electric on EcoStruxure Power, an IoT-enabled digital architecture and platform for power distribution and management in buildings. EcoStruxure Power improves power availability and safety by continually monitoring an entire facility network and improving protection against shock, fire and explosion. It monitors power quality and asset status and automates maintenance operations to quickly apply corrective action in case of an outage.

To learn more and join the Schneider Electric EcoXpert Partner Program, visit https://www.schneider-electric.com/en/partners/ecoxpert/ or contact your local Schneider Electric representative.

