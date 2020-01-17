U.S. natgas futures fall to over 3-year low on less cold weather forecasts













U.S. natural gas futures fell to their lowest since May 2016 following weeks of forecasts for less cold weather this winter than usual.

In their latest forecast, meteorologists projected weather in the U.S. Lower 48 states would turn colder than normal from Jan. 19-22 and Jan. 26-31. But that is warmer than Thursday's outlook and resulted in the latest price decline.

Front-month gas futures for February delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange were down 2.8 cents, or 1.4%, to $2.049 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 7:17 a.m. EST (1217 GMT), their lowest since May 2016.

Gas prices have dropped about 29% since hitting an eight-month high of $2.905 per mmBtu in early November due to milder-than-usual weather.

There are also expectations inventories will remain over the five-year average as near-record production enables utilities to leave more gas in storage, eliminating concerns about shortages and price spikes this winter.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino)