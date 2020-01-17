U.S. oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 335,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 659,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 17, decreasing available refining capacity by 335,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Friday.

Offline capacity is expected to rise to 884,000 bpd in the week ending Jan. 24, and fall to 758,000 bpd in the subsequent week.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 17 Jan. 15 Jan. 13

01/31/2020 758 — —

01/24/2020 884 823 770

01/17/2020 659 681 628

01/10/2020 324 340 287

01/03/2020 191 191 138 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Shreyansi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)