Building stronger communities across Manitoba with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers infrastructure funding boost for 136 communities
WINNIPEG, Jan. 19, 2020 /CNW/ – Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth and developing healthy sustainable communities. This is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund.
The Government of Canada has delivered two $36.2-million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Manitoba for the 2019–20 fiscal year. This is in addition to a top-up of $72 million made available through Budget 2019.
The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed, predictable source of funding that supports a diverse range of projects. In Manitoba, residents of the RM of Brokenhead are getting active and enjoying new outdoor fitness equipment adjacent to the Garson Quarry Park thanks to the funding. The Rural Municipality of Fisher is prioritizing waste management by expanding the Poplarfield Disposal Site landfill. The City of Portage la Prairie is investing in a multi-year project to construct the Crescent Lake causeway, which will consist of a new three-lane causeway, active transportation pathways and two roundabouts to improve traffic flow and driver safety.
These are just a few examples of how the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping address local priorities and build the resilient, 21st-century infrastructure residents deserve across Manitoba.
Quotes
Modern infrastructure is making Manitoba communities even better places to live. Through the Gas Tax Fund, we're delivering stable long-term funding so that communities can pursue projects that truly benefit local residents. Whether it means helping build recreation centres and public transit systems, upgrade water services, increase energy efficiencies, and much more, we're working together to build cleaner, healthier, more sustainable communities for our children and grandchildren.”
The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities
“Through the use of the Gas Tax Fund, our Government delivers support for projects of local and regional significance with municipalities all across Manitoba. Strategic investments in community infrastructure provide economic growth and improve quality of life for Manitoba communities. I am proud of our partnership with the federal government to provide municipalities with a fair say on how infrastructure funds are invested in their communities.”
The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services
Quick Facts
- The federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) delivers over $2 billion in flexible funding every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
- To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 included a top-up of $2.2 billion to the GTF.
- Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
- Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
- To date, more than 52,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either under way, or already completed.
2019‒2020 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations in Manitoba by community:
Backgrounder
Manitoba's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations
The Government of Canada has delivered two $36.2-million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Manitoba for the 2019–20 fiscal year. In addition to these regular installments, Manitoba communities will benefit from a top-up of $72 million made available through the 2019 Budget, bringing the total GTF support for this fiscal year to $144 million.
The following table indicates the 2019–20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Manitoba's communities.1
|
Ultimate Recipient
|
Allocation 2019-20 ($)
|
Budget 2019 top-up ($)
|
Alexander
|
179,371
|
178,151
|
Alonsa
|
67,109
|
66,653
|
Altona
|
226,676
|
225,134
|
Arborg
|
66,302
|
65,851
|
Argyle
|
55,162
|
54,787
|
Armstrong
|
96,439
|
95,784
|
Beausejour
|
173,236
|
172,058
|
Bifrost-Riverton
|
181,793
|
180,557
|
Boissevain-Morton
|
126,630
|
125,770
|
Brandon
|
3,075,740
|
3,054,827
|
Brenda-Waskada
|
36,272
|
36,026
|
Brokenhead
|
275,649
|
273,775
|
Carberry
|
93,533
|
92,897
|
Carman
|
170,276
|
169,118
|
Cartier
|
181,254
|
180,022
|
Cartwright-Roblin
|
70,392
|
69,914
|
Churchill
|
48,381
|
48,052
|
Clanwilliam-Erickson
|
46,820
|
46,502
|
Coldwell
|
67,486
|
67,027
|
Cornwallis
|
243,251
|
241,597
|
Dauphin (City)
|
450,391
|
447,329
|
Dauphin
|
123,671
|
122,830
|
De Salaberry
|
192,663
|
191,354
|
Deloraine-Winchester
|
80,133
|
79,588
|
Dufferin
|
131,043
|
130,152
|
Dunnottar
|
41,062
|
40,783
|
East St. Paul
|
504,369
|
500,940
|
Ellice-Archie
|
47,735
|
47,411
|
Elton
|
68,509
|
68,043
|
Emerson-Franklin
|
136,533
|
135,604
|
Ethelbert
|
32,667
|
32,445
|
Fisher
|
98,323
|
97,654
|
Flin Flon
|
268,599
|
266,772
|
Gilbert Plains
|
79,110
|
78,573
|
Gillam
|
68,078
|
67,615
|
Gimli
|
332,640
|
330,379
|
Glenboro-South Cypress
|
84,223
|
83,650
|
Glenella-Lansdowne
|
63,557
|
63,125
|
Grahamdale
|
73,137
|
72,640
|
Grand Rapids
|
14,423
|
14,325
|
Grandview
|
79,756
|
79,214
|
Grassland
|
84,008
|
83,437
|
Grey
|
142,506
|
141,537
|
Hamiota
|
65,925
|
65,477
|
Hanover
|
846,697
|
840,940
|
Harrison Park
|
87,291
|
86,697
|
Headingley
|
192,610
|
191,300
|
Kelsey
|
130,451
|
129,565
|
Killarney-Turtle Mountain
|
184,537
|
183,282
|
La Broquerie
|
326,990
|
324,767
|
Lac du Bonnet (Rural Municipality)
|
167,962
|
166,820
|
Lac du Bonnet (Town)
|
58,606
|
58,208
|
Lakeshore
|
73,352
|
72,853
|
Leaf Rapids
|
31,321
|
31,108
|
Lorne
|
163,656
|
162,544
|
Louise
|
103,220
|
102,518
|
Lynn Lake
|
26,585
|
26,405
|
MacDonald
|
385,435
|
382,814
|
McCreary
|
48,004
|
47,678
|
Melita
|
56,077
|
55,696
|
Minitonas-Bowsman
|
88,959
|
88,354
|
Minnedosa
|
131,797
|
130,901
|
Minto-Odanah
|
63,988
|
63,553
|
Montcalm
|
67,809
|
67,348
|
Morden (City)
|
466,482
|
463,311
|
Morris (Rural Municipality)
|
163,979
|
162,864
|
Morris (Town)
|
101,444
|
100,755
|
Mossey River
|
61,620
|
61,201
|
Mountain
|
52,633
|
52,275
|
Neepawa
|
248,041
|
246,354
|
Niverville
|
248,095
|
246,408
|
Norfolk Treherne
|
94,233
|
93,592
|
North Cypress-Langford
|
147,727
|
146,722
|
North Norfolk
|
207,355
|
205,946
|
Oakland-Wawanesa
|
90,950
|
90,332
|
Oakview
|
87,506
|
86,911
|
Pembina
|
126,308
|
125,449
|
Pinawa (Local Government District)
|
80,940
|
80,390
|
Piney
|
92,887
|
92,256
|
Pipestone
|
78,465
|
77,931
|
Portage la Prairie (City)
|
715,976
|
711,108
|
Portage la Prairie (Rural Municipality)
|
375,371
|
372,819
|
Powerview-Pine Falls
|
70,823
|
70,341
|
Prairie Lakes
|
78,196
|
77,664
|
Prairie View
|
112,369
|
111,605
|
Reynolds
|
72,007
|
71,517
|
Rhineland
|
319,940
|
317,764
|
Riding Mountain West
|
76,420
|
75,900
|
Ritchot
|
359,441
|
356,997
|
Riverdale
|
114,791
|
114,010
|
Roblin (Rural Municipality)
|
172,967
|
171,791
|
Rockwood
|
421,007
|
418,145
|
Roland
|
60,759
|
60,346
|
Rosedale
|
89,981
|
89,370
|
Rossburn (Rural Municipality)
|
52,525
|
52,168
|
Rosser
|
73,836
|
73,334
|
Russell-Binscarth
|
131,420
|
130,527
|
Selkirk
|
553,127
|
549,366
|
Sifton
|
67,594
|
67,134
|
Snow Lake
|
48,381
|
48,052
|
Souris-Glenwood
|
137,878
|
136,941
|
Springfield
|
825,654
|
820,041
|
St. Andrews
|
641,117
|
636,758
|
St. Clements
|
585,309
|
581,330
|
St. Francois Xavier
|
75,935
|
75,419
|
St. Laurent
|
72,007
|
71,517
|
Stanley
|
482,681
|
479,399
|
Ste. Anne (Rural Municipality)
|
269,245
|
267,414
|
Ste. Anne (Town)
|
113,768
|
112,995
|
Ste. Rose
|
92,134
|
91,508
|
Steinbach
|
851,863
|
846,071
|
Stonewall
|
258,804
|
257,044
|
St-Pierre-Jolys
|
62,965
|
62,537
|
Stuartburn
|
88,690
|
88,087
|
Swan River (Town)
|
216,020
|
214,551
|
Swan Valley West
|
152,247
|
151,212
|
Taché
|
622,551
|
618,318
|
Teulon
|
64,634
|
64,194
|
The Pas
|
288,941
|
286,977
|
Thompson (City)
|
736,104
|
731,099
|
Thompson (Rural Municipality)
|
76,527
|
76,007
|
Two Borders
|
63,235
|
62,805
|
Victoria
|
60,920
|
60,506
|
Victoria Beach
|
21,419
|
21,273
|
Virden
|
178,779
|
177,563
|
Wallace-Woodworth
|
158,651
|
157,573
|
West Interlake
|
116,352
|
115,560
|
West St. Paul
|
288,888
|
286,923
|
WestLake-Gladstone
|
169,738
|
168,584
|
Whitehead
|
89,389
|
88,782
|
Whitemouth
|
83,792
|
83,223
|
Winkler
|
681,318
|
676,686
|
Winnipeg
|
44,396,057
|
44,094,206
|
Winnipeg Beach
|
61,620
|
61,201
|
Woodlands
|
183,838
|
182,588
|
Yellowhead
|
104,835
|
104,122
|
1 Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.
