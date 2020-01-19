BOE Report

Building stronger communities across Manitoba with the federal Gas Tax Fund

Doubling of the federal Gas Tax Fund delivers infrastructure funding boost for 136 communities 

WINNIPEG, Jan. 19, 2020 /CNW/ – Modern public infrastructure is key to promoting economic growth and developing healthy sustainable communities. This is why the Government of Canada is renewing its commitment to communities through the federal Gas Tax Fund. 

The Government of Canada has delivered two $36.2-million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Manitoba for the 2019–20 fiscal year. This is in addition to a top-up of $72 million made available through Budget 2019.

The federal GTF is a long-term, indexed, predictable source of funding that supports a diverse range of projects. In Manitoba, residents of the RM of Brokenhead are getting active and enjoying new outdoor fitness equipment adjacent to the Garson Quarry Park thanks to the funding. The Rural Municipality of Fisher is prioritizing waste management by expanding the Poplarfield Disposal Site landfill. The City of Portage la Prairie is investing in a multi-year project to construct the Crescent Lake causeway, which will consist of a new three-lane causeway, active transportation pathways and two roundabouts to improve traffic flow and driver safety.

These are just a few examples of how the federal Gas Tax Fund is helping address local priorities and build the resilient, 21st-century infrastructure residents deserve across Manitoba.

Quotes

Modern infrastructure is making Manitoba communities even better places to live. Through the Gas Tax Fund, we're delivering stable long-term funding so that communities can pursue projects that truly benefit local residents. Whether it means helping build recreation centres and public transit systems, upgrade water services, increase energy efficiencies, and much more, we're working together to build cleaner, healthier, more sustainable communities for our children and grandchildren.”

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

“Through the use of the Gas Tax Fund, our Government delivers support for projects of local and regional significance with municipalities all across Manitoba. Strategic investments in community infrastructure provide economic growth and improve quality of life for Manitoba communities.  I am proud of our partnership with the federal government to provide municipalities with a fair say on how infrastructure funds are invested in their communities.”

The Honourable Reg Helwer, Minister of Central Services

Quick Facts

  • The federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) delivers over $2 billion in flexible funding every year to over 3,600 communities across the country. In recent years the funding has supported approximately 4,000 projects each year.
  • To help address the short-term infrastructure priorities of municipalities, local governments and Indigenous communities, Budget 2019 included a top-up of $2.2 billion to the GTF.
  • Communities can invest across 18 different project categories, including recreation, water systems and roads. They can use the funds immediately for priority projects, bank them for later use, pool the dollars with other communities for shared infrastructure projects, or use them to finance major infrastructure expenditures.
  • Through its Investing in Canada plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.
  • To date, more than 52,000 projects have been approved under the plan and the majority of these projects are either under way, or already completed.

Manitoba's 2019‒20 federal Gas Tax Fund allocations

The Government of Canada has delivered two $36.2-million federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) installments to Manitoba for the 2019–20 fiscal year. In addition to these regular installments, Manitoba communities will benefit from a top-up of $72 million made available through the 2019 Budget, bringing the total GTF support for this fiscal year to $144 million.

The following table indicates the 2019–20 federal GTF allocation and Budget 2019 top-up amount for Manitoba's communities.1

 

Ultimate Recipient

Allocation 2019-20 ($)

Budget 2019 top-up ($)

Alexander

179,371

178,151

Alonsa

67,109

66,653

Altona

226,676

225,134

Arborg

66,302

65,851

Argyle

55,162

54,787

Armstrong

96,439

95,784

Beausejour

173,236

172,058

Bifrost-Riverton

181,793

180,557

Boissevain-Morton

126,630

125,770

Brandon

3,075,740

3,054,827

Brenda-Waskada

36,272

36,026

Brokenhead

275,649

273,775

Carberry

93,533

92,897

Carman

170,276

169,118

Cartier

181,254

180,022

Cartwright-Roblin

70,392

69,914

Churchill

48,381

48,052

Clanwilliam-Erickson

46,820

46,502

Coldwell

67,486

67,027

Cornwallis

243,251

241,597

Dauphin (City)

450,391

447,329

Dauphin

123,671

122,830

De Salaberry

192,663

191,354

Deloraine-Winchester

80,133

79,588

Dufferin

131,043

130,152

Dunnottar

41,062

40,783

East St. Paul

504,369

500,940

Ellice-Archie

47,735

47,411

Elton

68,509

68,043

Emerson-Franklin

136,533

135,604

Ethelbert

32,667

32,445

Fisher

98,323

97,654

Flin Flon

268,599

266,772

Gilbert Plains

79,110

78,573

Gillam

68,078

67,615

Gimli

332,640

330,379

Glenboro-South Cypress

84,223

83,650

Glenella-Lansdowne

63,557

63,125

Grahamdale

73,137

72,640

Grand Rapids

14,423

14,325

Grandview

79,756

79,214

Grassland

84,008

83,437

Grey

142,506

141,537

Hamiota

65,925

65,477

Hanover

846,697

840,940

Harrison Park

87,291

86,697

Headingley

192,610

191,300

Kelsey

130,451

129,565

Killarney-Turtle Mountain

184,537

183,282

La Broquerie

326,990

324,767

Lac du Bonnet (Rural Municipality)

167,962

166,820

Lac du Bonnet (Town)

58,606

58,208

Lakeshore

73,352

72,853

Leaf Rapids

31,321

31,108

Lorne

163,656

162,544

Louise

103,220

102,518

Lynn Lake

26,585

26,405

MacDonald

385,435

382,814

McCreary

48,004

47,678

Melita

56,077

55,696

Minitonas-Bowsman

88,959

88,354

Minnedosa

131,797

130,901

Minto-Odanah

63,988

63,553

Montcalm

67,809

67,348

Morden (City)

466,482

463,311

Morris (Rural Municipality)

163,979

162,864

Morris (Town)

101,444

100,755

Mossey River

61,620

61,201

Mountain

52,633

52,275

Neepawa

248,041

246,354

Niverville

248,095

246,408

Norfolk Treherne

94,233

93,592

North Cypress-Langford

147,727

146,722

North Norfolk

207,355

205,946

Oakland-Wawanesa

90,950

90,332

Oakview

87,506

86,911

Pembina

126,308

125,449

Pinawa (Local Government District)

80,940

80,390

Piney

92,887

92,256

Pipestone

78,465

77,931

Portage la Prairie (City)

715,976

711,108

Portage la Prairie (Rural Municipality)

375,371

372,819

Powerview-Pine Falls

70,823

70,341

Prairie Lakes

78,196

77,664

Prairie View

112,369

111,605

Reynolds

72,007

71,517

Rhineland

319,940

317,764

Riding Mountain West

76,420

75,900

Ritchot

359,441

356,997

Riverdale

114,791

114,010

Roblin (Rural Municipality)

172,967

171,791

Rockwood

421,007

418,145

Roland

60,759

60,346

Rosedale

89,981

89,370

Rossburn (Rural Municipality)

52,525

52,168

Rosser

73,836

73,334

Russell-Binscarth

131,420

130,527

Selkirk

553,127

549,366

Sifton

67,594

67,134

Snow Lake

48,381

48,052

Souris-Glenwood

137,878

136,941

Springfield

825,654

820,041

St. Andrews

641,117

636,758

St. Clements

585,309

581,330

St. Francois Xavier

75,935

75,419

St. Laurent

72,007

71,517

Stanley

482,681

479,399

Ste. Anne (Rural Municipality)

269,245

267,414

Ste. Anne (Town)

113,768

112,995

Ste. Rose

92,134

91,508

Steinbach

851,863

846,071

Stonewall

258,804

257,044

St-Pierre-Jolys

62,965

62,537

Stuartburn

88,690

88,087

Swan River (Town)

216,020

214,551

Swan Valley West

152,247

151,212

Taché

622,551

618,318

Teulon

64,634

64,194

The Pas

288,941

286,977

Thompson (City)

736,104

731,099

Thompson (Rural Municipality)

76,527

76,007

Two Borders

63,235

62,805

Victoria

60,920

60,506

Victoria Beach

21,419

21,273

Virden

178,779

177,563

Wallace-Woodworth

158,651

157,573

West Interlake

116,352

115,560

West St. Paul

288,888

286,923

WestLake-Gladstone

169,738

168,584

Whitehead

89,389

88,782

Whitemouth

83,792

83,223

Winkler

681,318

676,686

Winnipeg

44,396,057

44,094,206

Winnipeg Beach

61,620

61,201

Woodlands

183,838

182,588

Yellowhead

104,835

104,122

 

1  Amounts exclude provincial administrative costs.

 

