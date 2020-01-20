BofA raises 2020 oil price view on OPEC+ curbs, Mideast supply risks













Bank of America Global Research raised its 2020 oil price forecasts on Monday, citing risks to supply from the Middle East, an improving demand outlook and higher OPEC+ compliance to deepen output cuts.

The bank upgraded its average 2020 Brent price outlook to $62 per barrel from $60, and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) price forecasts to $57 from $54, BofA analysts said in a note.

The bank expects global demand to grow by 1.1 million barrels per day during this year, while its supply and demand outlook suggested a surplus of 190,000 barrels per day.

"An improving demand outlook and high levels of OPEC+ compliance, coupled with increased risk of supply disruptions, have curbed our projected global oil market surplus in the first half of the year," the bank said.

"Thus, we now see a more benign oil market environment compared to our prior projections."

The bank, however, kept its end-second quarter 2020 Brent price target unchanged at $70 per barrel on an improving macroeconomic picture and restocking by manufacturers.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+, agreed last December to deepen output cuts for the first quarter of 2020.

Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a week on Monday after two large crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade.

Earlier this month, benchmark Brent futures rosen to an over three-month high after an air strike in Iraq authorized by the United States killed a top Iranian military commander.

(Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; editing by David Evans)