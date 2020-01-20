BOURBON Coporation: Postponement of the decision on the future of BOURBON Corporation to February 3













Marseilles, January 20, 2020

Postponement of the decision on the future of BOURBON Corporation

to February 3

The Commercial Court of Marseilles convened today, whereupon it decided to postpone consideration of the BOURBON Corporation matter, and in particular the possible liquidation of the company, until February 3, 2020. A new press release will detail what the Court’s decisions entail, particularly concerning the share listing.

As a reminder, the assets of BOURBON Corporation were sold to Société Phocéenne de Participations (SPP) on January 10, 2020.

