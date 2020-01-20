Crescent Point Closes Sale of Gas Infrastructure Assets

CALGARY, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ – Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX and NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce that it has successfully closed the previously announced sale of certain associated gas infrastructure assets (the “Assets”) in Saskatchewan for total cash consideration of $500 million.

The Assets sold as part of this transaction include nine natural gas gathering and processing facilities and two gas sales pipelines with total throughput capacity of more than 90 MMcf/d.

Crescent Point is a leading North American light oil producer, driven to enhance shareholder returns by cost-effectively developing a focused asset base in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Crescent Point shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange under the symbol CPG.

