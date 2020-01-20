Exxon sells March-April Russian Sokol crude cargoes at lower premiums – sources













* Exxon Mobil Corp has sold three of four Russian Sokol crude cargoes loading in March to early April at lower premiums via a tender, two trade sources said on Tuesday

* The cargoes were sold at premiums of $7.80 to $8.10 a barrel to Dubai quotes, they said

* The buyers were not immediately known

* Exxon had offered four 700,000-barrel cargoes loading on March 5-8, 12-15, 23-26 and March 31-April 4 in the tender which closed on Monday

* Earlier this month, ONGC sold two Sokol cargoes loading in late February to early March at premiums of $8.20-$8.40 a barrel

(Reporting by Florence Tan)