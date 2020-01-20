GZA Acquires Minnesota-based Vieau Associates Inc.













EDINA, Minn., & NORWOOD, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GZA GeoEnvironmental, Inc. (GZA), a leading multi-disciplinary firm providing geotechnical, environmental, ecological, water, and construction management services, today announced the acquisition of Vieau Associates Inc. (Vieau), strengthening GZA’s position as a premier provider of environmental services throughout the Midwest and nationally.

Founded 20 years ago in metropolitan Minneapolis-St. Paul, Vieau specializes in environmental due diligence, brownfields remediation, vapor intrusion mitigation, petroleum remediation, and asbestos, lead, and mold. Vieau Associates serves as environmental consultants to property buyers, owners, lenders, and developers in both the private and public sectors, helping them bring their projects to fruition.

GZA CEO Patrick Sheehan said, “Vieau has earned a superb reputation as a trusted partner to the lending, real estate, institutional, municipal, and manufacturing industries. Vieau’s team of professionals will add tremendous strength to GZA’s consulting capabilities in the Upper Midwest and across the country. GZA will benefit from Vieau’ s environmental capabilities and Vieau will now be able to offer their loyal clients a full suite of environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water, and construction management services. I have no doubt that both GZA and Vieau are better together.”

Vieau Associates will continue to operate from Edina under its name as a GZA division. Currently, GZA has offices in Chicago, Milwaukee, Cincinnati, and three other locations in Wisconsin and Michigan.

President David Vieau said: “We’re thrilled to be joining the GZA family and see our affiliation with GZA as an ideal opportunity to expand our reach and impact in the Minneapolis market and beyond. GZA’s commitment to being known for excellence and built on trust aligns perfectly with our company culture and was one of the most important reasons we wanted to join the GZA team.”

About GZA

Founded in 1964, GZA is a multi-disciplinary firm providing environmental, geotechnical, ecological, water, and construction management services. GZA maintains corporate offices at 249 Vanderbilt Avenue, Norwood, MA 02062. The firm has over 700 employees and operates 31 0ffices in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Great Lake Regions of the United States. For additional information, please call Angela Cincotta, Chief of Marketing and Communications, at 781-278-5777 or visit the company’s website at www.gza.com.