Oilfield Water Logistics Appoints Price Moncrief as Chief Financial Officer













DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Oilfield Water Logistics (“OWL”), a leading provider of produced water infrastructure solutions in the Permian and Powder River Basins, today announced the appointment of Price Moncrief as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 20, 2020. Mr. Moncrief, a seasoned finance and corporate executive, will lead OWL’s strategic financial management as the company continues its expansion.

“We are delighted to welcome Price to our team with his unique wealth of leadership experience in creating, financing and executing growth opportunities in the Permian Basin,” said Chris Cooper, Chief Executive Officer of OWL. “Price’s expertise will be instrumental to supporting OWL’s vision and strategic direction as we focus on building and delivering value for our customers and other stakeholders.”

Mr. Moncrief joins OWL from Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE: CXO) where he was Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Midstream and responsible for driving both corporate strategy and midstream strategy, which included water infrastructure initiatives. From 2012 through 2018, Mr. Moncrief led the execution of Concho’s capital planning and financial strategy as Senior Vice President of Finance and Vice President of Capital Markets. Prior to joining Concho in 2010 as Director of Corporate Development, Mr. Moncrief was an investment banker at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Moncrief earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Washington & Lee University and his M.B.A. from the University of Texas at Austin.

“I am excited to join OWL at such a dynamic time in the midstream water infrastructure sector,” said Moncrief. “The OWL team has an exceptional track record of quality service and execution, which distinguishes the company as a preferred partner for upstream customers seeking cost-efficient produced water solutions. As the sector evolves, I look forward to helping OWL manage and maximize its operations and considerable growth opportunities.”

OWL partners with North American exploration and production companies across Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Utah and Wyoming to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable produced water solutions. OWL’s customer-focused platform has doubled in size over the past year, recently growing to include an additional 23 saltwater disposal wells and 300 miles of water gathering pipelines in New Mexico.

About Oilfield Water Logistics

Founded in 2014, OWL’s growing midstream water infrastructure platform in the Permian and Powder River Basins provides essential infrastructure supporting oil production across the midstream water value chain, including produced water gathering, transportation, re-use and disposal. OWL provides long-term stability and volume predictability for its exploration and production customers and is strongly positioned to meet increasing customer demand and to further expand its footprint and service offering. OWL is a portfolio company of InstarAGF Asset Management Inc., a leading North American infrastructure manager. For more information about OWL: www.oilfieldwaterlogistics.com.