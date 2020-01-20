Platts sets lower viscosity limit to 0.5% marine fuel in MOC process













S&P Global Platts announced a lower limit on the viscosity levels for very low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO) bunkers, also known as 0.5% marine fuel, for transactions in its Platts Market on Close (MOC) assessment process, it said in a note seen by Reuters.

"Platts is now stating that for performance against trade reported in the MOC process it expects sellers to adhere to the commonly-accepted standards around this," Jonty Rushforth, price group senior director at S&P Global Platts, told Reuters in an emailed response.

"Platts understands that a minimum viscosity of 30-centistoke (cst) is widely deliverable in these markets which reflects logistical requirements for mass flow meters in key trading locations," said Rushforth.

The announcement, which comes less than a month after new global shipping rules limiting the sulphur content in marine fuels came into force at the start of the year, came as a result of some attempts to supply low-viscosity distillate, or distillate rich, cargoes in the residual fuels MOC process, trade sources said.

Deliveries of low viscosity material below 30-cst against trades reported in the MOC may be rejected by buyers, said Rushforth, adding that the supply of such material would only be by mutual agreement between buyer and seller.

Gasoil typically trades at a premium to residual fuels but ship operators' strong preference for VLSFO over gasoil as a means of compliance with the new rules has pushed VLSFO prices above those for gasoil recently as supplies struggle to cope with surging demand.

Singapore VLSFO cargoes have recently traded at premiums of about $10-$20 per tonne to gasoil cargoes, with a 10 parts per million sulphur content, trade sources said.

While the specifications of gasoil fuels broadly satisfy those for VLSFO marine fuels, its lower viscosity levels will lead to measurement issues when delivered through mass flow meters, which Singapore made mandatory for delivering bunkers since 2017 to help avoid quantity discrepancies, the trade sources said.

Some ship operators would also not accept replacing VLSFO bunkers with gasoil as their ships are designed or calibrated to operate on heavier high-viscosity fuels, the sources said.

"Market participants should be aware of local regulations or logistical constraints at specific delivery locations that may impact merchantability or deliverability of the product," said Platts in the note.

New International Maritime Organization (IMO) rules that came into force at the start of the year prohibit ships from using fuels containing more than 0.5% sulphur, compared with 3.5% previously, unless they are equipped with exhaust-cleaning "scrubbers".

The MOC is used by Platts to assess the value of crude oil, petroleum products, including fuel oil, and related derivatives.

(Reporting by Roslan Khasawneh; Editing by Louise Heavens and Alex Richardson)