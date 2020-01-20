REC Silicon – China’s Extension of U.S. Solar-Grade Polysilicon Duties and the Phase 1 Trade Agreement













Fornebu, Norway – January 20, 2020: On January 19, 2020 the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (MOFCOM) announced that it would extend tariffs on imports of solar-grade polysilicon from the United States and South Korea for a further 5 years, effective from January 20, 2020. This announcement was anticipated by the Government of the United States (USG) and REC Silicon, as it was made by MOFCOM pursuant to an on-going review procedure with a pre-determined schedule.

We do not expect this announcement from MOFCOM to affect or change China’s commitment to purchase solar-grade polysilicon from the United States under the terms of the Phase 1 Trade Agreement between the USG and the Government of China (China), that was concluded on January 15, 2020.

REC Silicon once again thanks the USG, specifically President Trump and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Lighthizer and his negotiating team at the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), for prioritizing the interests of the U.S. polysilicon industry in this important trade agreement, and securing this purchases commitment from China. REC Silicon looks forward to working closely with USTR in relation to the execution of the Phase 1 Trade Agreement and the fulfillment of China’s solar-grade polysilicon purchases commitment.

No decision about a re-start of the Moses Lake facility has been made at this stage. REC Silicon will assess the market for solar grade polysilicon in light of the Phase 1 Trade Agreement, and will keep investors updated on this issue.

There is no change to previous guidance issued by REC Silicon.

