Reliance falls after weakness in petrochem business dents revenue













** Shares of conglomerate fall as much as 2.25% after Q3 revenue falls on weakness in petrochemical business

** Consolidated revenue from operations fell 2.5% to 1.57 trillion rupees

** "During the quarter, lower than expected refining and petrochemicals profitability was a drag"- brokerage Prabhudas Lilladher says in a research note

** Gross refining margin for Q3 was $9.2 per barrel, slightly lower than Q2 but better than a year earlier.

** Standalone profit before tax decreased by 1.8% to 117.54 bln rupees

** "The weakness was driven by tepid demand and new capacity additions in both aromatic and polymer chains, and firmer feedstock naphtha/ethane prices"- Nomura says with reference to petrochemical business

** Q3 segment revenue for the petrochemicals business falls 19.1% to 369.09 bln rupees

** Consol net profit rose 13.5% to 116.40 bln rupees for the quarter, above the previous quarter's record and also beating analysts' average forecast of 114.32 bln rupees.

** Co also says purchase of 20% stake in oil-to-chemical arm by Saudi Aramco will take a "few months" to be finalized; Co had earlier said it would sign a definitive agreement with Aramco by March 2020

** 26 of 33 brokerages rate the stock "buy" or higher, 5 "hold" and 2 "sell" or lower; their median PT is 1750 rupees

