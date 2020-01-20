Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Shares camp on high ground, oil jumps on Libya shutdown













Video Transcript:

Hello and welcome to your Asia Insight. I am Angeline Ong. Asian shares neared a 20-month high, thanks to a solid run of US economic data and lushes of liquidity from the Federal Reserve. Turnover in Asian shares were light with US stock and bond markets closed for the Martin Luther King Holiday. MSCIâs index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan notched its highest close since June 2018. Chinaâs blue chip CSI 300 was also a gainer on signs of a stabilizing domestic economy and increasing expectations of government stimulus to a growth, while the Nikkei hit a 15-month high. Now, oil prices rose to their highest in more than a week after shutdowns in Libya. Forces loyal to the Libyan National Army closed two major oilfields amid the ongoing conflict between factions vying to control the country. Lachlan Shaw, Head of Commodity Research at National Australia Bank, says if this sort of destruction endures, itâs meaningful. The market is right to be reacting with a bullish turn. Now, analysts are increasingly questioning whether China will be able to honor its commitments under Phase One of its trade deal with the US. The agreement requires China to purchase $200 billion worth of American imports over the next two years, including agricultural produce. Janet Mui, Global Economist at Cazenove Capital says itâll be tough for China to deliver on its promises and explains why Phase Two will be even more challenging.

The amount of goods that China agrees to import from the US is actually very large. Weâre talking about numbers like $200 billion worth of goods over the next two years. This is actually more than double the amount of goods that China is actually importing from the US. In terms of the Phase Two trade deal, we think thatâs a long way to go, probably because the Phase Two trade deal will involve more of the structural issues. That will really be very hard for China to stomach because it may threaten the industrial programs, for example.

Tesla plans to open a design and research center in China to make Chinese-style vehicles. CEO Elon Musk wants to shift from âmade in Chinaâ to âdesigned in Chinaâ. The center is scheduled to open on February 1, but the location has not yet been revealed. Teslaâs first factory outside the US is just outside Shanghai. It started delivering the China-made Model 3 vehicles earlier this month. And Australiaâs government is boosting emergency funding to businesses hit by bush fires. It will boost grants to companies affected to AUD50,000 from the AUD15,000 announced earlier. It will also offer loans of up to half-a-million interest-free for two years. Well, letâs take a look at some other companies in the news. Sources say Ant Financial is planning a private share sale that would value the company at $200 billion. They say the Alibaba affiliate is also preparing to step up plans for going public in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Japanâs biggest lender, Mitsubishi UFJ, is replacing its CEO after just one year. Kanetsugu Mike will be replaced by Hironori Kamezawa who currently oversees its digital strategy. He told a news conference about the challenges faced by traditional banks by new entrants. Kamezawa says he plans to focus on delivering growth. Japanâs Subaru has set a target of the mid-2030s for all the vehicles it builds to be electric. The news comes as the company strengthens its capital ties with Toyota. Global carmakers are increasingly banding together to slash the development and manufacturing costs of new technology. And finally, SoftBank has offered to invest up to $40 billion in the new Capital City Indonesia plans to build on the island of Borneo. Thatâs according to the countryâs Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment. SoftBank says it has not yet suggested a figure, only that itâs interested in supporting a new smart clean city with the newest technology and a lot of artificial intelligence. President Widodo plans to move the administrative capital to East Kalimantan to relieve Jakarta from the heavy burden of over-crowding and pollution. Thatâs it from your Asia Insight. Donât forget you can watch more videos on Reuters.com. Iâm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.