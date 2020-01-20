Reuters Insider – Reuters Today: European traders eye PMI, ECB, ABN Amro, Sterling













Description: European stocks pause after hitting record highs as investors eye PMIs and the European Central Bank policy meeting this week. ABN Amro's shares slide on a downgrade. Fevertree shares loses its fizz after its trading update. Plus, sterling weakened against the dollar after the UK's Finance Minister Sajid Javid said to the FT that Britain would not commit to sticking to EU rules in post-Brexit trade talks. Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Verified transcript not available