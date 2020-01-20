Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Global Growth, Central Banks, IMF, UBS, Davos













Click the following link to watch video: Source: Reuters Insider

Description: European investors turn their attention to global growth amid central bank meetings this week and the release of euro zone PMIs. The IMF trimmed its 2020 global growth forecasts, but say they see 'tentative signs of stabilization'. UBS reports Q4 results. Plus, it's Trump vs. Thunberg as climate change tops the agenda in Davos . Short Link:

Video Transcript:

Good afternoon. I'm Angeline Ong, and welcome to your wrap up of the day's top news and an insight into Tuesday. Investors now turning to global growth cues, as last week's trade euphoria evaporates. The focus now- Friday's PMIs from the Eurozone, which could show the slowdown in the bloc bottomed out last year, according to economists in a Reuters poll. Also, on investors' minds, central bank action. The Bank of Japan policy decision Tuesday. That's one to watch. A recent Reuters poll showed more than half the surveyed economists expect the central bank's next step to be a withdrawal of stimulus. Then on Thursday, the European Central Bank is seen keeping the deposit rate unchanged at -0.5%. We also have an ECOFIN meeting in Brussels on Tuesday. Now Germany on Tuesday releases a snapshot of how investors there are feeling this month. And from the UK, we get jobless and average earnings data. Ahead of all that, the International Monetary Fund, at a news conference in Davos, trimmed back its 2020 global growth forecasts due to sharper than expected slowdowns in India and other emerging markets. On a brighter note, the IMF said that the Phase One trade deal was another sign that trade and manufacturing activity may be about to turn a corner.

After a synchronized slowdown in 2019, we expect a moderate pick up in global growth this year and next. We already see some tentative signs of stabilization. Recent data suggests that trade and industrial output are bottoming out. But we have not reached a turning point yet.

Now let's turn to the equity markets and European stocks easing back slightly after the record highs touched in the last session. Here's a look at the board for you. The STOXX 600, the FTSE down arrow there, the DAX just managing to tip into positive territory. Bear in mind that market volumes are thin with the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in the US. And on the corporate diary on Tuesday, we've got Q4 earnings from IBM and Halliburton from the US. While here in Europe, the big names reporting are Logitech, IG, and UBS. Analysts are looking out for UBS to deliver a Q4 net profit of almost 4.5 billion, according to Refinitiv data. UBS shares are up almost 5% so far this year. And to commodities, we're still keeping an eye on those oil prices for you after they hit their highest levels in more than a week. Two big crude production bases in Libya began shutting down amid a military blockade and this prompted supply concerns. The closure puts the entire country's oil output at risk. Well, earlier we spoke to Oddo Seydler, Head of Specialist Floor Trading, Oliver Roth. We asked him for his assessment on the situation in Libya.

Regarding the Libya conference, it hasn't really affected the oil price. The changes that are being fought for and the initial approach to find a solution are being negotiated. But these negotiations have taken place a few times already in one or another way. And the optimism among investors on a long-term peace plan is not big.

And finally, the World Economic Forum formally begins in Davos on Tuesday. Teenage campaigner Greta Thunberg and US President Donald Trump will take top billing at this year's meeting dominated by climate change. The forum is calling on all companies attending Davos to commit to a net zero carbon emissions target by 2050. And on its official program are numerous climate change panels with titles such as "Averting a Climate Apocalypse", which Thunberg is set to open.

Yes, but there isn't only Greta here. There are many young people here. We have made a special emphasis on giving young people a voice and we should not just concentrate on Greta. She has certainly got a kind of celebrity status. But I'm thinking of this young girl whom we have here who has changed, at the age of 19, the whole policy of Indonesia concerning plastics. So, what is important if young people are heard here. If they have an opportunity to meet President Trump, it would be great.

Trump and Thunberg have both clashed on social media and they could well steer clear of each other in Davos. Trump has of course pulled the US out of the Paris Climate Agreement pitting him against climate change activists. And that's it for now. I'm Angeline Ong, and this is Reuters.