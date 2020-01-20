U.S. oil refiners' weekly capacity seen down 246,000 bpd -IIR













U.S. oil refiners are expected to have 728,000 barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Jan. 24, decreasing available refining capacity by 246,000 bpd from the previous week, research company IIR Energy said on Monday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 552,000 bpd in the week ended Jan. 31.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd): Week ended Friday Jan. 20 Jan. 17 Jan. 15

01/31/2020 552 758 —

01/24/2020 728 884 823

01/17/2020 482 659 681

01/10/2020 290 324 340

01/03/2020 191 191 191 Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week's figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by Asha Sistla in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)