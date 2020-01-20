U.S. Water and CTE Global Settle Litigation Relating to U.S. Water’s pHytOUT® Patents













ST. MICHAEL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–U.S. Water Services, Inc. and CTE Global, Inc. have entered into a settlement agreement resolving their litigation involving U.S. Water’s patents relating to the use of phytase to control mineral deposits in fuel ethanol plants. The terms of the settlement are confidential.

The United States Patent Office issued U.S. Patent Nos. 8,415,137 and 8,609,399 relating to U.S. Water’s pHytOUT® deposit control technology in 2013. U.S. Water’s pHytOUT® technology is designed to control mineral deposit scaling, reduce back-end fouling and greatly reduce sulfuric acid use, among other benefits. pHytOUT® solves a common problem for ethanol producers – the formation of scale forming deposits in processing equipment. These deposits impede heat transfer and flow and compromise the proper operation of mechanical devices used in ethanol processing. In April 2019, the Court of Appeals for the Federal circuit upheld the validity of these patents.

For more information, contact Todd Emslander, VP Process Technologies at temslander@uswaterservices.com or Kevin Milici, VP Marketing & Technology at kmilici@uswaterservices.com.

U.S. Water, a Kurita company, is an integrated water solutions company headquartered in St. Michael, Minnesota. U.S. Water provides integrated water solutions for industry and municipalities by combining chemical, equipment, engineering and service for customized solutions to optimize system performance, reduce water and energy usage, and improve efficiency.