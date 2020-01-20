Western Midstream Announces Fourth-Quarter 2019 Distribution And Earnings Conference Call

HOUSTON, Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) (“WES” or the “Partnership”) announced that the board of directors of its general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.622 per unit for the fourth-quarter of 2019, resulting in a full-year 2019 distribution increase of 5-percent over the full-year 2018. This distribution represents WES’s 28th consecutive quarterly distribution increase. WES’s fourth-quarter 2019 distribution is payable February 13, 2020, to unitholders of record at the close of business January 31, 2020.

The Partnership plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results after market close Thursday, February 27, 2020. Management will host a conference call Friday, February 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST) to discuss WES’s quarterly and annual results. The full text of the release announcing the results will be available on the Partnership’s website at www.westernmidstream.com.

Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2019 Results

Friday, February 28, 2020

1 p.m. CST (2 p.m. EST)

Individuals that would like to participate in WES’s scheduled fourth-quarter earnings call should dial the applicable dial-in number listed above approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time and enter the access code when prompted. To access the live audio webcast of the conference call, please visit the investor relations section of the Partnership’s website at www.westernmidstream.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the website for two weeks following the call.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP (“WES”) is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In addition, in its capacity as a processor of natural gas, WES also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs and condensate on behalf of itself and as agent for its customers under certain of its contracts.

For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP and Western Midstream Flash Feed updates, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

Note regarding Non-United States Investors: This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of Western Midstream Partners, LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, Western Midstream Partners, LP’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

