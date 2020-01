* Talk in the market of stops being tripped above 14.50

* An acceleration since Thurs brings 200DMA and cloud base into view

* The key levels are at 14.6015 and 14.6540 respectively

* Optimism for the S.A econ following the SARB stimulus has faded fast

* Weak econ outlook, fiscal slack and market impatience for reform cited

* USD/ZAR poised to break downside last week, now negated by 14.50 break