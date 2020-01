** Shares of Dragontail Systems rise as much as 11.1% to A$0.150, their highest since Jan.6

** Restaurant-based software solutions provider signs term sheet for A$20 mln ($13.66 mln) in new funding, led by U.S. investor Eldridge Industries

** About 753,000 shares change hands, compared with the 30-day avg of over 209,300 shares

** Stock poised for a fourth straight day of gain

** Stock fell 43.2% in 2019

(Reporting by Shreya D in Bengaluru)