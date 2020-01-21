Australia’s Fremont Petroleum rises, Colorado well in now online













** Colorado-based oil and gas explorer Fremont Petroleum Corporation Ltd rises as much as 16.7% to A$0.007

** Co says its Amerigo Vespucci well in Colorado, U.S is now online with steadily increasing oil flows

** Co says it also made certain changes to its board which are in line to reduce the size of its board

** About 8.9 mln shares change hands, versus the 30-day average of about 1.4 mln shares

** Stock posts its biggest intraday pct gain since Nov. 14, 2019

** Stock down 14.3% this year, as of last close

(Reporting by Aditya Munjuluru in Bengaluru)