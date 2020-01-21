Bombardier rises on report of talks to combine rail unit with France's Alstom













** Canadian plane and train maker's shares rise 4.5% to C$ 1.25 after Bloomberg reports that co and French rival Alstom are exploring combination of their rail businesses to counter rising competition from China

** Earlier this month, BA's shares fell as much as 38.6% and had their worst day ever, following a warning of lower profits in 2019

** Rail companies are eyeing consolidation to reduce costs through scale in a market dominated by China's state-owned CRRC

** Both companies declined to comment on the report

** Bombardier shares, which fell 5% in 2019, have tumbled 35% so far this year

(Reporting by Dominic Roshan K. L. in Bengaluru)