Brokerage Cowen likes Valero, says best is yet to come for U.S. refiners













** Brokerage Cowen says investors are fearful that benefits of new International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 low sulphur regulation have peaked, with weakening diesel margins and strengthening high sulphur fuel oil spreads

** Says this is part of expected volatility associated with implementation of the rule, which requires shippers to use fuels with sulphur content not exceeding 0.5%

** Says diesel margins have been weaker, potentially due to a build up of compliant fuel into IMO 2020 and a mild winter

** Cowen further adds IMO benefits may be fully realized in Spring; however, revisions to Q1 earnings due to those weaker diesel margins could cause near-term noise

** Valero looks cheap across a variety of metrics at less favorable differentials, Phillips 66 maintains its relative premium to VLO, while PBF Energy looks less attractive on FCF yield – Cowen

** Retains VLO and PBF as top picks; says it likes VLO given a relatively clean quarter during a period of elevated industry downtime

** Brokerage remains on sidelines with Marathon Petroleum , citing uncertainty around midstream structure and management

** On Gasoline, Cowen says margins have been stable and higher demand should be supportive

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)