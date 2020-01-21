Canadian oil & gas companies tightening capex belts for 2020 – Canaccord













** Brokerage Canaccord Genuity says free cash flow and capital allocation to remain a focus going into Q4 earnings for large-cap Canadian oil and gas firms

** Canadian Natural Resources , Cenovus Energy , Suncor Energy show the highest FCF yield in the group, according to Canaccord

** Brokerage says SU and Imperial Oil will likely focus primarily on share repurchases, but also show a dividend increase of at least 10%

** Oil sands producers also faced headwinds in bitumen realized pricing – Canaccord

** Brokerage says, companies are tightening their capex belts for 2020, adding that Suncor remains "top pick" in the large-cap space

** "Given that capital spending is scarce and competitive, royalty companies may have to look at a trade-off in longer-term (royalty) value to incentivize drilling to drive near term growth"

** Brokerage says Husky is expected to show the greatest Q/Q increase in production, and CNQ is expected to show the greatest Q/Q decrease in production of ~4% due to an extended turnaround at Horizon oil sands project

** However, Canaccord adds that given the continued impact from Alberta production curtailments, and downtime during the year in East Coast Canada, Husky could show production at or below the lower end of its 2019 production forecast

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)