Consumers Energy Foundation Offers $3 Million to Power Campaign for New Jackson YMCA Building

JACKSON, Mich., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Consumers Energy Foundation today announced the largest grant in its history, a contribution of up to $3 million for the Jackson YMCA’s campaign to build a new building to serve thousands of the region’s residents and spur more economic growth in downtown Jackson.

“Consumers Energy is committed to the prosperity of Michigan’s communities and creating opportunities for the people who call them home,” said Patti Poppe, Consumers Energy’s president and CEO. “We are excited to make a once-in-a-generation commitment to boost the YMCA’s campaign to help them to move into a new building that will be a focal point for the community.”

The Jackson YMCA is more than halfway through a $25 million fundraising effort to replace its 58-year-old downtown building with a new, state-of-the-art facility. The Consumers Energy Foundation’s grant matches up to $3 million in contributions from others, and brings total pledged contributions today to over $17 million.

The YMCA serves nearly 1,000 community members every day. The new building will allow the 124-year-old nonprofit organization to enhance existing programs, develop new offerings and expand services in partnership with others.

“With its unprecedented gift, the Consumers Energy Foundation has energized the Y’s efforts and validated our vision to build a new YMCA and create a healthy living campus in the heart of Jackson,” said Shawna Tello, Jackson YMCA chief executive officer.

“We are truly grateful for Consumers Energy’s commitment to its hometown and the ongoing work of the YMCA and our partners. Consumers Energy’s incredibly generous contribution will help the Y and our partners serve as a catalyst for positive change, meaningful collaboration and community impact as we work to be inclusive to all.”

The Jackson YMCA is in the second phase of a three-phase capital campaign. The current phase focuses on identifying collaborative partners whose expertise will expand the scope of the Y’s vision for a healthy living campus. This phase is expected to wrap up by the third quarter of 2020.

The Consumers Energy Foundation is Consumers Energy’s charitable arm. The foundation supports community efforts across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, ensuring that residents have access to world-class cultural, natural and educational resources.

In 2019, the Consumers Energy Foundation, Consumers Energy, its employees and retirees contributed more than $11.5 million to Michigan nonprofits. For more information, visit www.ConsumersEnergy.com/foundation.

Since 1896 the Jackson YMCA has worked to provide opportunities for individuals of all walks of life. The Y serves men and women of all ages, religions and economic backgrounds through programs focused on youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Jackson YMCA moved into its current facility in 1962, and has undergone numerous renovations since that time. Visit www.JacksonYMCA.org to learn more.

Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

