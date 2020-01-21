Halliburton Co: Rises as Q4 results beat on international strength













** Oilfield services and equipment provider's shares rise 2.7% to $24.60 premarket

** HAL reports Q4 adj profit of $0.32/shr beating est of $0.29/shr; Revenue of $5.19 bln vs est $5.10 bln – Refinitiv data

** Company also takes $2.2 bln Q4 impairment charge primarily related to its fracking business

** HAL reports Q4 international revenue of $2.9 bln, a 10% sequential increase, driven by increased activity in Middle East, Asia and the North Sea

** In 2020, company expects international growth to continue

** Increased activity, disciplined capital allocation, pricing improvements, among others should lead to improvement in HAL's international margins in 2020 – CEO Jeff Miller

** Peer Schlumberger NV also reported Q4 profit beat on Friday amid stronger international sales for its services and equipment and outlined an aggressive cost-cutting plan for its N. American operations

** HAL has fallen 7.9% in 2019

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)