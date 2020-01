Japan's Osaka Gas has offered two liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes for loading from the Freeport LNG project in the United States, four industry sources said.

It has offered the cargoes for delivery into Europe in July and November, two of the sources said.

Bids are due by Jan. 22, they added.

(Reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova in LONDON and Jessica Jaganathan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Himani Sarkar)