Lyondell Basell Industries is repairing a leak on the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 263,776-barrel-per-day (bpd) Houston refinery prior to making another attempt to restart the CDU on Monday, said Gulf Coast market sources.

The 90,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) received a feedstock shipment over the weekend and was able to stay in production, the sources said.

