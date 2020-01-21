McDermott: Plunges on report co preparing for bankruptcy protection













** Shares of oilfield services company down 13.3% at 61 cents premarket

** MDR said to be preparing to file for bankruptcy this week, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter

** McDermott is discussing restructuring plan in which its debt could be converted into equity, with its group of lenders getting majority of shares – report

** Avg. rating on stock is "hold"; median PT is $7

** Up to Friday's close, stock had fallen ~72% over past three months

(Reporting by Arundhati Sarkar in Bengaluru)