Motiva Port Arthur, Texas, refinery restarting small crude unit -sources













Motiva Enterprises began restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 607,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Tuesday, said sources familiar with plant operations.

The 80,000-bpd VPS-2 CDU was shut on Jan. 15 to repair a leak, the sources said.

Motiva declined to comment.

The sources said Motiva is heating up VPS-2 to operating temperature ahead of putting oil back into the unit.

VPS-2 is the smallest of three CDUs at the refinery, which is the largest in the United States. The units do the primary refining of crude oil into the hydrocarbon feedstocks processed by all other units at the refinery.

The other CDUs remain in operation, the sources said.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Tom Hogue)