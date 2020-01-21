NAPE Partners with TCU to Launch New Energy Innovation Case Competition at NAPE Summit













HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NAPE — the place where deals happen — and TCU will bring together MBA students from some of the nation’s top schools to put their analytical skills and energy expertise to the test in the inaugural NAPE/TCU Energy Innovation Case Competition Feb. 4 at NAPE Summit. Up for grabs: $40,000 in prize money.

Four-person teams of MBA students from 12 universities will showcase their talent and oil and gas knowledge before a panel of judges made up of distinguished leaders from industry and academia. For this year’s case, the teams will analyze the implications of the wide performance of U.S. E&P equities in 2019 and create innovative real-world solutions.

Preliminary information about the case will be given to all teams one week prior to NAPE Summit. On the day of the competition, teams will have five hours to prepare before presenting before the panel of judges. An awards dinner will be held that evening, with the first place team receiving $25,000, second place receiving $10,000 and third place $5,000. On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the winning team will make a lunchtime presentation in front of attendees of the NAPE Global Business Conference.

The competition is sponsored by the AAPL Educational Foundation. Participation is by invitation only and limited to 12 teams. This year’s competing universities are:

Rice University — Jones Graduate School of Business

SMU — Cox School of Business

TCU — Neeley School of Business

Tulane University — Freeman School of Business

University of Colorado — Leeds School of Business

University of Denver — Daniels College of Business

University of Houston — Bauer College of Business

University of North Carolina Chapel Hill — Kenan-Flagler Business School

University of Oklahoma — Price College of Business

University of Oklahoma — College of Law

University of Texas at Austin — McCombs School of Business

University of Texas at Dallas — Naveen Jindal School of Management

“NAPE is the place where deals happen — and that includes opportunities for our future industry leaders,” said Le’Ann Callihan, director of NAPE. “The new NAPE/TCU Energy Innovation Case Competition enables MBA students from the country’s best programs to compete head to head on a real-world, right-now energy challenge and then get feedback on their work from respected industry leaders. With NAPE’s Job Fair, unrivaled networking and now the NAPE/TCU Case Competition, NAPE Summit is an excellent venue for energy students to make meaningful connections and begin building successful careers.”

